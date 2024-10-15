Hagar Sweeps Flip Flop 50 to Become First Driver to Win Both Features

Inside Line Promotions

– WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (Oct. 15, 2024) – Derek Hagar accomplished a feat that he envisioned for many years last Saturday.

Hagar became the first driver to capture both main events during the 16 th annual Flip Flop 50 at Riverside International Speedway.

“It feels like I’ve accomplished something that was accomplishable,” he said. “They make it hard on the guy who wins the first one to be fully inverted. The way they do that format is if you go a lap down in the first feature you’re not part of the inversion of the second feature. We lapped up to 13 th so the guy who finished second to me in the first feature started the second race 13th. It’s hard to get all the way up there in the second feature with all of the other drivers who are competitive starting the second feature several rows in front of me.”

Hagar opened the USCS Series event on Friday by winning a heat race from the third starting position. He then advanced a position to place second in the scramble, earning the outside front row starting position for the first 25-lap main event held the following evening.

“It went pretty good,” he said. “We got a break in our favor that moved me from third to starting second in the heat race. I was able to get clean air and win that. In the scramble I got to Jordon (Mallett) a couple of times, but wasn’t able to make a move. I think that helped us out more for Saturday to be able to start on the outside and have the preferred line going into turn one.”

Hagar was quick to find the lead during the first feature and he led the distance.

“Jordon ran the middle in turns one and two and left the top open,” he said. “I drove around him. We led every lap, but around halfway we got into traffic. He got a run on me and slid me and a lapped car going into turn one. Luckily the caution came out before we completed a lap so I was put back into the lead for the restart. That made me step it up and I led the rest of the race.”

Hagar lined up 22 nd for the second 25-lap main event.

“It went better than I thought it would,” he said. “The race car was phenomenal. Once we went into turn one and I passed like six cars just quarter throttle through the slick I felt we’d be in good shape. I think by Lap 5 we were in the top 10. We had a restart and I got up to third really quick. I was chasing Cody Gardner and Chase Howard. I’d say Lap 8 or Lap 9 Chase’s mag box went out so that moved us to second. On the restart I showed my nose acting like something was on the bottom. The leader changed his line and got hung up coming off turn two. I was able to turn underneath him off turn two and beat him into turn three. That was right around halfway in the race. Then the track started taking a little rubber. I just tried to keep my tires underneath me and we held on.”

The two triumphs push Hagar to double digits in the wins category for the third straight season and the seventh time in his career.

Hagar follows one marquee event at Riverside International Speedway up with another one as the World Short Track Challenge featuring the ASCS National Tour and USCS Series is this Friday and Saturday.

“We want to take the momentum we built over the weekend and make everyone know they have to be on their game,” he said. “I feel really confident.”

QUICK RESULTS –

Oct. 11 – Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. – Heat race: 1 (3); Scramble: 2 (3).

Oct. 12 – Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. – Feature #1: 1 (2); Feature #2: 1 (22).

SEASON STATS –

32 races, 10 wins, 20 top fives, 25 top 10s, 27 top 15s, 27 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., for the World Short Track Challenge with the ASCS National Tour and USCS Series

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Nutrien Ag Solutions

Nutrien Ag Solutions® is the retail division of Nutrien® Ltd., the world’s largest crop inputs company. We provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at more than 1,700 global locations. We help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed. For more information, visit http://www.NutrienAgSolutions.com .

“Nutrien Ag Solutions is big into racing and a big sponsor for Jonathan Davenport,” Hagar said. “It really came about through our powder coating business and it’s turned into a good relationship. I always thought it’d be cool to have Nutrien Ag Solutions as a sponsor being here in Arkansas. I feel fortunate to be picked to carry their name on our race car.”

Hagar would like to thank Nutrien Ag Solutions, Sonic of Dyersburg, Keith Jones Promotions, Boat Warehouse, West Tennessee Expediting, Inc., Ameri-Panel, J&J Auto Racing, B & D Towing and Recovery, FK Rod Ends, Dynotech Performance Race Engines, A.M.P., Fragola Performance Systems, Administrative Consulting Services, Killer Coatings, Beazt Composites, Xtreme Race Graphics, Southern Collision Centre, AR Dyno Specialty, Jeff’s Heating and Cooling, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, DHR Suspension, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Valvoline, Ti64 and Builtwiser Wings for their continued support.