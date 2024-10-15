Tanner Carrick Romps To SCCT Win During Trophy Cup Tune Up

PETERSEN MEDIA

Coined as the Trophy Cup Tune Up on Saturday night in Tulare, CA, Tanner Carrick was locked in with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour as he raced to the win during Saturday’s feature event, the final time cars see that famed Thunderbowl before this week’s Trophy Cup.

“To win the week before Trophy Cup is huge for momentum, and huge for confidence in general,” Tanner Carrick said. “Tracks absolutely change from week to week, but to have the confidence in knowing your car and team just picked up a win at the track heading back to a big event goes a long way.”

Taking part in both the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and NARC events, Carrick’s 360 efforts shined bright.

With 36 cars on hand, the Lincoln, CA runner got off to a quick start as he timed in second fastest in his qualifying flight which set the tone for the night ahead. Gridding the field from the second row of his heat race, Carrick’s third place finish locked him into the impending feature event, but it also put the CVC/Cemex/CA Waterfowl backed entry in the all-important High Sierra Industries Dash.

Having good fortune in the redraw, the ‘2’ lined Carrick up on the front row of the six-lap shootout, and he took full advantage of the prime starting position. Jumping out to the lead, Carrick raced to the win and put himself on the pole of the feature event.

From the front row, Carrick flexed his muscle despite the race being plagued with countless restarts. Each and every time the field was bunched back up, Carrick was able to drive away and give himself a buffer.

Looking very strong out front, Carrick was able to keep the rest of the field at bay as he raced to his seventh feature event win of the season.

Also taking part in the NARC 410ci event, Carrick also put together a strong showing in the feature event after getting off to a bit of a sluggish start.

Timing in 12th fastest in time trials of the 20 cars checked in, Carrick picked up a fourth place finish in his heat race which ultimately locked him into the 12th starting spot of the 30-lap feature event.

Working his way forward as the laps clocked down, Carrick was into the Top-10 and into ninth at the races halfway point. Continuing to work hard around the tricky Tulare Thunderbowl, Carrick raced into sixth with nine markers remaining and then used a last lap pass to net 5th coming to the checkered flag.

“To finish fifth with the 410 and pair that with a win really makes it a good night for us,” Tanner Carrick said. “Passing is the name of the game this week so to have a feel for some of the different lines Tulare can offer up is key as well. Thanks to everyone who helped us have such a successful showing.”

Tanner Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, California Waterfowl, Interstate Oil, D.R. Horton, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Hanson Truss, TC Guide Service, Eddie’s Lincoln Auto Body, Simpson Strong-Tie, A&A Concrete Supply, Kaeding Performance, and Arai for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 59, Wins: 7, Top 5’s: 28, Top 10’s: 37

ON TAP: Carrick is now set for the Trophy Cup which kicks off in Tualre, CA on Thursday night.

