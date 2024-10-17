PERFECT WEATHER ON TAP TO GREET MUST SEE RACING LIGHTS FINALE

From Must See Racing

October 14, 2024 – Holly, Michigan – Fans and competitors alike will be greeted to great weather this weekend for the Maxima Racing Oils Must See Racing Midwest Lights Series season finale at Sandusky Speedway in Sandusky, Ohio this Saturday afternoon October 19. The forecast is calling for a high of 65 degrees with a zero percent chance of rain.

The 2024 championship chase will end at the conclusion of Saturday’s event that will also feature a full slate of racing for the Open Compacts. The event will see racing action beginning at 3pm and front gate admission is only $12. Veterans $10 and children 12 and under free.

The biggest story line entering the event is the Lights Series points chase. One of the closest points battles in the five-year history of the series has made for an entertaining 2024 season. Heading into the series finale, 3 drivers have a legitimate chance of still claiming a stake to the title.

JJ Henes, the inaugural 2020 champion has positioned himself in a great spot to claim his second series title. Henes currently holds a 15-point lead over two-time and defending champion Cody Gallogly. Andrew Bogusz is 4 points behind Gallogly sitting in third place.

Due to the closeness of the points battle, an entertaining afternoon of racing is being anticipated.

Other MSR Lights Series drivers already entered include Charlie Baur, Parker Corbin, Matt Double, JD Evans, Ethan Rader, Joshua Sexton, Brandon Tregembo, Keegan Weese, and Rick Wichtner among others.

Gates Open / Hot Laps are at 12 noon. Qualifying is at 1:30 pm with racing set to begin at 3 m this Saturday afternoon. For more information on Saturday’s event like and follow the Must See Racing Facebook and Instagram or visit www.mustseeracing.com.