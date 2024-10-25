WESTERN MIDGET RACING CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND HITS KERN AND VENTURA

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (October 24, 2024) – Western Midget Racing wraps up its 2024 season with a doubleheader at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway Dirt Track and Ventura Raceway on Friday and Saturday nights. 2023 series champion Bryant Bell of Oakley has scored seven wins and enjoys a 16-point lead ahead of Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell.

The weekend will also carry the “So-Cal Showdown” moniker as the final Triple Crown events of the season. Friday’s 20-lap feature pays $500 to win while drivers will battle for $1200 at Venutra Raceway on Saturday night. San Jose’s Anthony Bruno leads the Triple Crown by 18 markers over his Boscacci Racing teammate Bell and Moorpark’s Todd Hawse. The Triple Crown pays $1000, $750, and $500 awards to the top-three drivers.

Friday’s race at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway Dirt Track will be the first appearance for the series on the one-third mile dirt track adjacent to the state-of-the-art Kern Raceway and alongside Interstate 5. NARC 410 Sprint Cars and So-Cal Dwarf Cars will also be competing in the October Classic. Grandstands open at 5pm with more info available at www.KernRaceway.com The events will also be telecast live on FloRacing.

Saturday’s action at Ventura Raceway to wrap up 2024 campaign with VRA Sprint Cars, Senior Sprints, Lightning Sprints, and Junior Classes also racing. Grandstands open at 3pm with action by 5:30pm. For more info visit www.VenturaRaceway.com

Bell and Mitchell are atop the championship standings with Bruno in third, but the most recent race winner is Delano’s Terry Nichols at Bakersfield Speedway on September 21. Nichols aims for his second consecutive victory at another track he can call his home track at Kern Raceway. Santa Clarita’s Adam Weisberg is fourth in the standings ahead of Nichols. The Santa Clarita driver will make the short trop north over the grapevine to Kern.

Todd Hawse, Kyle Hawse, Marvin Mitchell, Nate Wait, and 2024 Rookie of the Year Teddy Bivert of Payette, Idaho round out the top-ten drivers of the season.

The 2024 Western Midget Racing Triple Crown is brought to you by Sunland Wood Products, Mead Performance, Extreme Mufflers, Pasillas Tire, West Evans Motorsports, Lance Pierovich, and Hoosier Tire West.

For rules and series information, visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com

2024 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

March 16 Ventura Raceway – WINNER: Anthony Bruno

March 29 Ocean Speedway – RAIN OUT

March 30 Marysville Raceway – RAIN OUT

April 20 Bakersfield Speedway – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

May 4 Ventura Raceway – WINNER: Bryant Bell

May 17 Ocean Speedway – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

May 18 Petaluma Speedway w/ BCRA Tom Manning Memorial – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

June 7 Ocean Speedway – WINNER: Bryant Bell

June 8 Petaluma Speedway – WINNER: Bryant Bell

June 22 Ventura Raceway – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

July 12 Ocean Speedway Howard Kaeding Classic** – WINNER: Bryant Bell

July 13 Ocean Speedway Howard Kaeding Classic** – WINNER: Bryant Bell

July 26 Ocean Speedway – WINNER: Bryant Bell

July 27 Antioch Speedway – WINNER: Bryant Bell

August 9 Ocean Speedway Johnny Key Classic** – WINNER: Anthony Bruno

August 10 Ocean Speedway Johnny Key Classic** – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

September 21 Bakersfield Speedway – WINNER: Terry Nichols

October 25 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway October Classic**

October 26 Ventura Raceway**

** indicates Triple Crown event

2024 Triple Crown Standings

POS

NAME

TOTAL

1

Anthony Bruno

188

2

Bryant Bell

170

3

Todd Hawse

164

4

Terry Nichols

162

5

Teddy Bivert

152

2024 Western Midget Racing Standings

POS

NAME

TOTAL

1

Bryant Bell

692

2

Logan Mitchell

676

3

Anthony Bruno

636

4

Adam Weisberg

580

5

Terry Nichols

546