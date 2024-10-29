Andy Forsberg Shines at Marysville Raceway Spooktacular

PETERSEN MEDIA

Returning to racing action on Saturday night in Marysville, CA, Andy Forsberg pocketed his sixth win of the season as he took top honors at the Paul Hawes Memorial Spooktacular event.

“This is a pretty cool race in my opinion,” Andy Forsberg said. “They do a cool Trick-or-Treat event for the kids at intermission, and then it’s a race that honors Paul Hawes who was a former promoter of the track who really brought some life back to the place.”

With 24 cars on hand for the lone race in the region on Saturday night, Forsberg got the night kicked off by timing the PHR/Meridian Cameras/Oroville Tax backed No. 92 in sixth quickest in qualifying time trials.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, Forsberg flexed his muscle early in the night as he worked his way to the front. Battling with Justin Bradway, Forsberg was able to get the spot and pick up the win which was vital as it locked him into the feature event redraw.

Having good fortune in the redraw, the two-pill put Forsberg on the front row of the feature event as he lined up next to Cody Gray. When the race went green, Gray jumped out to the early lead as Forsberg gave chase.

With multiple grooves offered up, the 2024 Placerville Speedway Champion was very patient as he kept Gray in his sights. On the eighth lap, Forsberg saw the opening he needed and pounced as he powered into the top spot.

Out front, Forsberg was very strong as he set a strong pace. As the race drew to a close, the Auburn, CA driver did feel pressure from close friend, Sean Becker, but Forsberg was able to fend him off.

When the checkered flag flew, Forsberg raced to his sixth feature event win of the season with two races still left on the schedule.

“I was (Sean) Becker was behind me when I looked up at the scoreboard and knew I needed to push it a little harder,” Forsberg added. “We were pretty good, and it is good to get these guys another win.”

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Meridian Cameras, Pacific Highway Rentals, Oroville Tax, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, Western Featherlite, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-46, Wins-6, Top 5’s-24, Top 10’s-31

ON TAP: Forsberg and PHR Racing are slated to return to racing action this Friday and Saturday night in Stockton, CA.

