MAGRO SCORES ANOTHER SERIES CROWN

By Daniel Powell

WHEN it comes to John Magro and series success in motorsport, he certainly knows a thing or two about what it takes to achieve it, and his latest series victory came, after he secured the 2024 North Queensland LS Sprintcar Series during last Saturday night’s final round that was held on home soil: Mareeba Speedway.

Over the past six years, Magro now has secured a total of five motorsport series crowns, which includes the 2019 Australian Formula 3 Championship in circuit racing, along with the MAD Formula 500 Series on three occasions on the speedway in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and now this year’s North Queensland Series in LS Sprintcars.

“It’s a huge honour to win the North Queensland Series in only my second full year of LS Sprintcar racing, and this year hasn’t been without its challenges, but I’ve been able to enjoy a consistent second half to the year, and it has rewarded me with the series win,” the 39-year-old from Mareeba in North Queensland expressed, whose second-place finish behind Brodie Davis in last Saturday night’s final round at Mareeba Speedway rewarded him with the North Queensland Series point standings crown.

“The LS Sprintcar competition up in North Queensland is currently enjoying a bit of a resurgence, and we have great support between our two local tracks in Cairns Speedway and Mareeba Speedway, which is really helping the class’s growth, and from a personal point of view, it makes winning the North Queensland Series all the more satisfying.”

With only one non-points race meeting left on the North Queensland season calendar in this Saturday night’s 2024 season finale at Cairns Speedway, Magro and his team will then begin preparing for their southern Queensland adventure aboard the NQ # 33 Tonon Plumbing and Gas / Fabro Diesel Services supported Triple X car. Magro plans to compete in LS Sprintcar race meetings at Toowoomba Speedway on December 28 and Maryborough Speedway on January 1, and then he plans to return to Toowoomba Speedway on January 10, 11 and 12 for the annual $20,000 to win Red Hot Summer Shootout for 410 Sprintcars to conclude the trip.

“The main goal for travelling down south is to simply get some laps during our off season up here and learn as much as possible along the way, and I have set myself some realistic expectations by aiming to run amounts the top 10 runners in the LS Sprintcar competition and to try and make the feature race in the 410 Sprintcars,” he commented.

“With only two seasons of experience in LS Sprintcar racing, I still have so much to learn, but with the more racing that I’m doing, the more my experience and confidence grows, and I must say a massive thanks to my hard working pit crew, as well as my dial a crew chief Andrew Scheuerle, for all of their ongoing support, and it’s great to be able to reward them with series success.”

Magro would like to thank his 2024 season sponsors:

• Tonon Plumbing and Gas

• Fabro Diesel Services

• MC Group Pty Ltd

• Tableland Smash

• Tableland Blast and Powdercoating

• Magro Farming Co

• Pacific Oils FNQ

• Furious Fitness Mareeba

• Weld NQ

To find out more about Magro and to follow his motorsport activities, LIKE him on Facebook by searching John Magro or visit his website: johnmagro.com.au.