Oswego Speedway PR: Ticket Deadline for 2024 Oswego Speedway Hall of Fame Banquet Approaching Soon

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (October 29, 2024) – The countdown to the 2024 Oswego Speedway Hall of Fame Championship Banquet is on, with the ticket deadline rapidly approaching. All teams are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to secure ideal seating arrangements.

The banquet will be held on Saturday, November 16 at the Lake Ontario Event & Conference Center in Oswego. The evening will start with a cocktail hour at 5:00pm, followed by dinner at 6:30pm and the awards ceremony to follow. Ticket prices are $75 per person, or guests have the option to save by purchasing a table at $650 for 10 seats. All ticket sales close on Saturday, November 9 at 9 pm.

The evening will begin with antipasto platters available during the cocktail hour. Dinner will feature a buffet with entrée options, including roast beef with au jus and horseradish sauce, or chicken cordon bleu, accompanied by garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, vodka ravioli, green beans almondine, signature tossed salad with various dressings, freshly baked dinner rolls with butter, and a coffee, tea, and water station.

During the awards program, the Oswego Speedway will celebrate its 2024 track champions, including Dave Shullick Jr. for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Alex Hoag for the Pathfinder Bank SBS, and Josh Sokolic for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.

In addition, the 2024 Hall of Fame class will be honored, featuring Greg Furlong, Pat Furlong Jr, Craig Danzer, Keith Gilliam, Ray Grela, The Jim & Pat Muldoon Racing Family, Danny Quonce, and Howard Hammond. Additional awards will also be presented, such as Oswego Speedway’s Recognition Award, Ed Clark Spirit Award, Lois Matczak Woman of the Year Award, Car Owner & Crew awards, and Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Driver awards for all divisions.

All guests, including those with individual tickets, can request to be seated near or with their race teams. Tickets are expected to sell quickly as the event draws closer.

Please visit https://oswegospeedway.customsoftwarecreations.com/EventDetails?id=2079 to purchase your banquet tickets.

Stay up to date with the latest information by visiting OswegoSpeedway.com, or follow Oswego Speedway on Facebook, X (@OswegoSpeedway), and Instagram (@OfficialOswegoSpeedway)