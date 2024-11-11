Millbridge Speedway to Host Xtreme Outlaw Midget Championship Finale During World Finals Week in 2025

By Jordan Delucia

CONCORD, NC (Nov. 9, 2024) – The 2025 season finale for the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota is coming home to Millbridge Speedway for a two-night program, Monday–Tuesday, Nov. 3–4.

The move brings the Series’ championship finale to its birthplace and places it among the biggest week for dirt racing in North Carolina — the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, which is 30 minutes south of Millbridge.

Titled as the Xtreme Outlaw Midget World Championship: The Kickoff to World of Outlaws World Finals, the inaugural event will help commence a massive week of championship celebrations for the premier dirt racing series.

“The World of Outlaws World Finals is one of the biggest events in dirt track racing, and with Millbridge’s short drive from Charlotte, we all knew we wanted to make the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series part of this special week,” said Tyler Bachman, Xtreme Outlaw Series Director. “Our relationship with the Millbridge staff has grown so much over the past three years, and what better way to grow one of our biggest events on the schedule than to put it in front of fans that travel into the area for World Finals.”

For the past three seasons, the Xtreme Outlaw Series has made its annual Millbridge stop during the week leading up to Memorial Day — coinciding with the NASCAR weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway — and will now move into the fall, giving Millbridge a fall Midget program for the first time since the track’s last presentation of the Carolina Midget Showdown in 2021.

“We think that the track, with the red clay, is going to bring some better racing in November than it would in the middle of the summer,” said Ashly Burnett, Millbridge Speedway co-owner and promoter. “We love our NASCAR fans, but we really want to bring some good racing to our dirt fans as well.”

While the 2025 World Finals runs Nov. 5–8, the Xtreme Outlaw Midget World Championship will get the week’s racing festivities started with a $4,000-to-win Feature on Monday, Nov. 3, and a $5,000-to-win main event on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

A Series championship coronation will follow the completion of Tuesday’s program, after which all attendees are encouraged to spend the rest of the week at The Dirt Track at Charlotte for World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modified action.

Historically, multiple drivers from non-open-wheel racing disciplines have had cars prepared to compete during Millbridge’s two-day Midget event, which has been contested every year since 2020 in both the spring and fall.

“We see that every week at Millbridge; you never know who’s going to show up,” said Burnett, who hosts several NASCAR stars and their family members as competitors in the track’s weekly Micro Sprint program. “When you present them with a big race, especially with the Midgets and bring Xtreme in, you really never know — not only NASCAR, but any form of motorsports — we always get surprised who shows up and who enters our events.”

NASCAR Cup Series stars Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe won the first-ever Midget events contested at the 1/6-mile oval in December 2020, followed by USAC champion C.J. Leary’s sweep of both Midget events on the red clay in October 2021.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series began its inaugural season at Millbridge the following spring with multi-time track champion Gavan Boschele taking the first-ever Series checkered flag in May 2022. History was then made at the next Millbridge race as Taylor Reimer was deemed the winner, becoming the first woman to earn a win in national Midget competition.

Cannon McIntosh — the 2024 Series champion — swept the two-day show in May 2023. And Karter Sarff and Zach Daum split this year’s shows.

Tickets for the inaugural Xtreme Outlaw World Championship: The Kickoff to World of Outlaws World Finals will be on sale at the gate on race day. If you can’t be at the track to watch, stream every lap from every 2025 Xtreme Outlaw Series event live on DIRTVision.

