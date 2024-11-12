HANGTOWN 100 OPENS ﻿USAC MIDGET CALIFORNIA SWING AT PLACERVILLE NOV 15-16

By Gary Thomas & Richie Murray

Placerville, California (November 11, 2024)………The USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship is primed to take on California’s Placerville Speedway this Friday and Saturday for the fifth running of the Hangtown 100.

This Friday’s opening night main event will hand out $5,000-to-win, with Saturday offering $10,000-to-win the much anticipated 100-lap contest featuring an incredible driver lineup which currently boasts a field of at least 32 drivers.

Among those 32 is a superstar cast featuring six USAC National Midget champions and 21 drivers who’ve previously captured a USAC National Midget event.

Four past Placerville Speedway USAC National Midget winners are among this year’s group. Buddy Kofoid (2022) and Justin Grant (2021) eye another Hangtown 100 victory this weekend. Ryan Timms and Tanner Carrick also make their return to Placerville. Both drivers collected Hangtown 100 prelim night scores with Timms notching one in 2021 and Carrick in 2022.

In addition, 12 more individuals in this weekend’s Placerville driver lineup have won a feature their USAC National Midget career. Chief among them is current USAC National Midget point leader Daison Pursley as well as Corey Day, Chase McDermand, Shane Golobic, Jacob Denney, Zach Daum, Emerson Axsom, Cannon McIntosh, Zach Wigal, Gavin Miller, Kale Drake and Carson Macedo.

“The Hangtown 100 has become a marquee event to close out the season at Placerville Speedway,” commented track Promoter Scott Russell. “The USAC National Midgets have put on some breathtaking shows here the last several years and we expect more of the same this weekend. Hopefully the fans will come out and support two great nights of racing this Friday and Saturday.”

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets are set for a busy west coast swing that gets underway at Placerville Speedway on Friday. Locust Grove, Oklahoma driver Daison Pursley brings the series point lead into the Golden State as he searches for his first USAC national driving championship.

Behind Pursley in the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship standings are Cannon McIntosh, Ryan Timms, Logan Seavey and Zach Daum. Seavey has put together a fantastic season across all three USAC National divisions and will be gunning for his first Hangtown 100 victory this weekend.

Fresh off a tremendous Rookie campaign with the World of Outlaws, California native and fan favorite Buddy Kofoid is geared up to return home for the Hangtown 100. Kofoid captured the event in 2022 and hopes to do so again this weekend.

Former winner of the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial, Corey Day, will be another California favorite on hand. Day has had a phenomenal season including wins at the Trophy Cup, the Super Dirt Cup and the Gold Cup Race of Champions among others.

Placerville Speedway has also hosted a pair of Avanti Windows & Doors USAC Western States Midget events this year with wins going to Hanford’s Michael Faccinto and Bakersfield’s Cade Lewis, who went on to wrap up the series title in October.

Two night ticket packages and single night tickets are available by visiting https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-111524 or by purchasing at the gate on race day.

The Wingless BCRA Lightning Sprints will complete the event each night. The division has provided entertaining racing during the Hangtown 100 over the last few years. Langley, BC driver Levi Klatt brought home the big win during the finale last season.

The front gate will open at 3pm Pacific each night with Coors Light/Coors Banquet Happy Hour taking place until 6pm. Live music will be performed pre-race from 4-6pm on Friday night by Kyliana Mari, while Saturday presents tunes from 3-5pm by Ed Wilson.

The pit meeting will occur at 4pm, with cars on track at 5. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667.

For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

EXPECTED HANGTOWN 100 ENTRIES:

00 JAKE ANDREOTTI/Castro Valley, CA (Pete Davis)

1p TERRY NICHOLS/Delano, CA (Nichols-Peckfelder Motorsports)

1s SPENCER BAYSTON/Lebanon, IN (RMS Racing)

2 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RMS Racing)

3p DRAKE EDWARDS/Peoria, AZ (Petty Performance Racing)

4 COREY DAY/Clovis, CA (Wille Kahne)

8 RANDI PANKRATZ/Atascadero, CA (Wally Pankratz)

8w CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Josh Ford Motorsports)

14T MICHAEL FACCINTO/Hanford, CA (Graunstadt-Streeter Racing)

17w SHANE GOLOBIC/Fremont, CA (Matt Wood Racing)

23c TYLER COURTNEY (Silva Motorsports)

25 JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Tom Malloy)

25m TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Tom Malloy)

31 KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Beilman Motorsports)

31B ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Beilman Motorsports)

32 CADEN SARALE/Stockton, CA (Caden Sarale)

50 DANE CULVER/Riverside, CA (Knuckles Up Racing)

57 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

58 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Abacus Racing)

67 RYAN TIMMS/Oklahoma City, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

67K EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

68 T.J. SMITH/Fresno, CA (Six8 Motorsports)

71 BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz-Curb/Agajanian Motorsports)

71K CANNON MCINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

86 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (CB Industries)

88A AUSTIN TORGERSON/Glendale, AZ (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

89 ZACH WIGAL/Belpre, OH (CB Industries)

89x CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (CB Industries)

97 GAVIN MILLER/Allentown, PA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

97K KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

98 TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, CA (Keith Kunz-Curb/Agajanian Motorsports)

99AU CARSON MACEDO/Lemoore, CA (Dyson Motorsport)

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-1244, 2-Cannon McIntosh-1157, 3-Ryan Timms-1066, 4-Logan Seavey-1052, 5-Zach Daum-1036, 6-Jacob Denney-968, 7-Justin Grant-963, 8-Gavin Miller-946, 9-Zach Wigal-862, 10-Kale Drake-853.

USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINS AT PLACERVILLE SPEEDWAY:

4-Kyle Larson

2-Buddy Kofoid

1-Tanner Carrick, Justin Grant, Gio Scelzi & Ryan Timms

USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINNERS AT PLACERVILLE SPEEDWAY:

2019: Gio Scelzi (11/19) & Kyle Larson (11/20)

2021: Ryan Timms (11/18), Kyle Larson (11/19) & Justin Grant (11/20)

2022: Tanner Carrick (11/17), Buddy Kofoid (11/18) & Buddy Kofoid (11/19)

2023: Kyle Larson (11/17) & Kyle Larson (11/19)

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS AT PLACERVILLE SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 11/18/2021 – Tanner Thorson – 11.397

10 Laps – 11/19/2021 – Brenham Crouch – 1:56.949

12 Laps – 11/18/2021 – Tanner Thorson – 2:25.95

30 Laps – 11/18/2021 – Ryan Timms – 6:07.97

PLACERVILLE USAC NATIONAL MIDGET FEATURE RESULTS:

2019 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Gio Scelzi (2), 2. Logan Seavey (8), 3. Jesse Colwell (1), 4. Kyle Larson (23), 5. Shane Golobic (3), 6. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (5), 7. Spencer Bayston (11), 8. Tanner Carrick (6), 9. Jason McDougal (7), 10. Aaron Reutzel (17), 11. Dillon Welch (12), 12. Jerry Coons, Jr. (18), 13. Brady Bacon (10), 14. Thomas Meseraull (13), 15. Christopher Bell (15), 16. Ryan Bernal (24), 17. Rico Abreu (16), 18. Dave Darland (25), 19. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (9), 20. Jake Swanson (19), 21. Robert Dalby (14), 22. Colby Copeland (20), 23. Brad Sweet (21), 24. Michael Pickens (4), 25. Justin Grant (26), 26. Cannon McIntosh (22). NT

2019 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (10), 2. Christopher Bell (13), 3. Tanner Carrick (6), 4. Ryan Bernal (19), 5. Jerry Coons, Jr. (14), 6. Dillon Welch (2), 7. Gio Scelzi (11), 8. Tyler Courtney (24), 9. Spencer Bayston (9), 10. Michael Pickens (16), 11. Logan Seavey (12), 12. Aaron Reutzel (4), 13. Chris Windom (23), 14. Colby Copeland (20), 15. Jason McDougal (3), 16. Brady Bacon (1), 17. Thomas Meseraull (17), 18. Buddy Kofoid (28), 19. Jake Swanson (22), 20. Justin Grant (27), 21. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (15), 22. Jesse Colwell (8), 23. Shane Golobic (7), 24. Zeb Wise (25), 25. Brad Sweet (21), 26. Rico Abreu (18), 27. Tucker Klaasmeyer (26), 28. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (5). NT

2021 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ryan Timms (2), 2. Cannon McIntosh (5), 3. Justin Grant (6), 4. Shane Golobic (8), 5. Emerson Axsom (3), 6. Kyle Larson (12), 7. Chris Windom (10), 8. Zeb Wise (4), 9. Thomas Meseraull (17), 10. Logan Seavey (11), 11. Brenham Crouch (9), 12. Kaylee Bryson (14), 13. Tanner Carrick (18), 14. Buddy Kofoid (22), 15. Bryant Wiedeman (1), 16. Tanner Thorson (20), 17. Taylor Reimer (16), 18. Kevin Thomas Jr. (19), 19. Chase Randall (7), 20. Colby Copeland (13), 21. Michael Faccinto (21), 22. Colby Johnson (15), 23. Carson Macedo (23), 24. Hayden Reinbold (25-P), 25. Cory Eliason (26-P), 26. Ryan Bernal (24). 6:07.97 (New Track Record)

2021 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (7), 2. Emerson Axsom (6), 3. Bryant Wiedeman (4), 4. Jason McDougal (8), 5. Buddy Kofoid (9), 6. Carson Macedo (3), 7. Zeb Wise (1), 8. Logan Seavey (11), 9. Taylor Reimer (12), 10. Kevin Thomas Jr. (16), 11. Justin Grant (24), 12. Ethan Mitchell (5), 13. Brenham Crouch (17), 14. Maria Cofer (10), 15. Chris Windom (2), 16. Colby Copeland (13), 17. Ryan Timms (20), 18. Tanner Carrick (25-P), 19. Shane Golobic (19), 20. Tanner Thorson (22), 21. Chase Johnson (15), 22. Michael Faccinto (14), 23. Cory Eliason (23), 24. Cannon McIntosh (26-P), 25. Caden Sarale (18), 26. Thomas Meseraull (21). NT

2021 NIGHT #3 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (7), 2. Buddy Kofoid (6), 3. Logan Seavey (11), 4. Chris Windom (3), 5. Carson Macedo (13), 6. Tanner Thorson (14), 7. Cory Eliason (25-P), 8. Emerson Axsom (10), 9. Tanner Carrick (22), 10. Shane Golobic (9), 11. Kevin Thomas Jr. (16), 12. Thomas Meseraull (23), 13. Colby Copeland (15), 14. Kaylee Bryson (24), 15. Bryant Wiedeman (4), 16. Taylor Reimer (1), 17. Zeb Wise (2), 18. Kyle Larson (12), 19. Cannon McIntosh (17), 20. Chase Elliott (28-O), 21. Jade Avedisian (27-O), 22. Ethan Mitchell (19), 23. Michael Faccinto (21), 24. Ryan Timms (8), 25. Jason McDougal (18), 26. Maria Cofer (20), 27. Carson Sousa (26-P), 28. Brenham Crouch (5). NT

2022 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Carrick (2), 2. Michael Pickens (1), 3. Buddy Kofoid (9), 4. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6), 5. Spencer Bayston (8), 6. Cannon McIntosh (12), 7. Shane Golobic (10), 8. Chris Windom (4), 9. Colby Copeland (5), 10. Jason McDougal (3), 11. Bryant Wiedeman (14), 12. Mitchel Moles (22), 13. Thomas Meseraull (21), 14. Justin Grant (16), 15. Dominic Gorden (13), 16. Tanner Thorson (19), 17. Alex Bright (18), 18. Daison Pursley (24), 19. Emerson Axsom (11), 20. Taylor Reimer (26-P), 21. Kaylee Bryson (25-P), 22. Carson Macedo (7), 23. Jade Avedisian (20), 24. Daniel Whitley (23), 25. Jake Andreotti (15), 26. Logan Seavey (17).

2022 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Kofoid (5), 2. Cannon McIntosh (9), 3. Tanner Thorson (4), 4. Tanner Carrick (12), 5. Chris Windom (13), 6. Logan Seavey (19), 7. Spencer Bayston (15), 8. Bryant Wiedeman (3), 9. Shane Golobic (16), 10. Carson Macedo (22), 11. Jake Andreotti (10), 12. Corey Day (21), 13. Justin Grant (18), 14. Mitchel Moles (23), 15. Chance Crum (6), 16. Jason McDougal (17), 17. Jacob Denney (14), 18. Michael Pickens (8), 19. Ryan Bernal (20), 20. Ryan Timms (2), 21. Colby Copeland (24), 22. Kaylee Bryson (11), 23. Thomas Meseraull (1), 24. Jade Avedisian (7). NT

2022 NIGHT #3 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Kofoid (2), 2. Chance Crum (21), 3. Justin Grant (11), 4. Carson Macedo (14), 5. Tanner Thorson (8), 6. Spencer Bayston (5), 7. Cannon McIntosh (1), 8. Shane Golobic (4), 9. Tanner Carrick (3), 10. Bryant Wiedeman (7), 11. Thomas Meseraull (17), 12. Kevin Thomas Jr. (15), 13. Chris Windom (6), 14. Mitchel Moles (12), 15. Ryan Timms (22), 16. Jake Andreotti (18), 17. Kaylee Bryson (25-U), 18. Jade Avedisian (28-P), 19. Michael Pickens (9), 20. Michael Faccinto (27-P), 21. Emerson Axsom (19), 22. Tony Gomes (23), 23. Corey Day (20), 24. Brenham Crouch (26-U), 25. Colby Copeland (13), 26. Jason McDougal (10), 27. Logan Seavey (16), 28. Daniel Whitley (24). NT

2023 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (6), 2. Logan Seavey (1), 3. Buddy Kofoid (4), 4. Jade Avedisian (12), 5. Taylor Reimer (2), 6. Gavin Miller (3), 7. Jacob Denney (8), 8. Justin Grant (5), 9. Tanner Carrick (7), 10. Spencer Bayston (14), 11. Shane Golobic (18), 12. Cannon McIntosh (13), 13. Ryan Timms (16), 14. Emerson Axsom (11), 15. Mitchel Moles (10), 16. Tanner Thorson (17), 17. Carson Macedo (23), 18. Brody Fuson (24), 19. Daison Pursley (15), 20. Jake Andreotti (22), 21. Corey Day (21), 22. Braden Chiaramonte (20), 23. Hayden Reinbold (19), 24. Thomas Meseraull (9). 6:14.69

2023 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (16), 2. Logan Seavey (14), 3. Shane Golobic (3), 4. Justin Grant (8), 5. Carson Macedo (21), 6. Emerson Axsom (5), 7. Buddy Kofoid (13), 8. Mitchel Moles (4), 9. Daison Pursley (19), 10. Jacob Denney (15), 11. Hayden Reinbold (28-P), 12. Landon Brooks (24), 13. Jade Avedisian (10), 14. Spencer Bayston (7), 15. Tanner Thorson (18), 16. Tanner Carrick (9), 17. Ryan Timms (2), 18. Chris Windom (22), 19. Gavin Miller (12), 20. Bryant Wiedeman (25-P), 21. Brody Fuson (17), 22. Cannon McIntosh (6), 23. Taylor Reimer (11), 24. Chase Johnson (26-P), 25. Corey Day (1), 26. Chance Crum (27-P), 27. Thomas Meseraull (20), 28. Jesse Love (23). NT