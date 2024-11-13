CRSA SPRINTS TO CELEBRATE 2024 SEASON WITH AWARDS BANQUET DECEMBER 7

By Marty Czekala

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products will wrap up the 2024 season with its annual awards banquet Saturday, Dec. 7.

Vernon Downs Casino Hotel will once again host the special day.

Saturday begins with a rules meeting in the afternoon to discuss the rules structure and formats for the 2025 season. More information will be released on that after a later date.

After a few hours, the awards ceremony and dinner take place. Cocktail hour will commence at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the award presentations and a dance floor to conclude the night.

The invitation and ticket order form is on our website and will be up until Nov. 29.

Semi-formal to formal wear is requested. Blue jeans and hats will not be allowed.

We will honor the top 14 in overall points, followed by top 10 in the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge and Joe’s Garage Southern Series, plus the top five in the DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge and the Dandy Triple Play.

Other special awards will include our CRSA Rookie of the Year, Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger and many more.

Vernon Downs Hotel has offered attendees a special rate of $89 a night if they reserve by Nov. 29 using the code CRSA and referencing Mike Emhof at (315) 829-3400.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products. Associate sponsors for 2024 include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.

Please like and follow the CRSA Sprints on Facebook and X @CRSASprints.