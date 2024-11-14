Attica racers share in $50,000 point fund for 2024

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio –

“Thank you so much to the fans, race teams, our dedicated employees and great marketing partners for a fantastic 2024 season. It takes every single person involved in those groups to be able to keep Attica Raceway Park going and moving forward. Congratulations to our champions Cap Henry (410 sprints), Kyle Moore (late models) and Jamie Miller (305 sprints) and their teams,” said John Bores, Promoter of Attica Raceway Park.

Justin Liskai, who finished his first season as Attica Raceway Park Director of Operations, said plans are already underway for the 2025 season including more new clay for the racing surface and other improvements.

“It was a big learning experience for me and I can’t thank the great co-workers at the track, the patience of the race teams and the support of the fans and marketing partners. I love the opportunity I’ve been afforded and will continue to work hard to build on the great history and tradition of Attica Raceway Park. We are currently working on the details of our 2025 schedule and contacting all our business partners. I can’t wait for March to get here,” said Liskai.

Following are the summaries for the top 10 in points for each division:

Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints

Champion – Cap Henry, Republic, Ohio. Henry earned his second straight and third overall Attica Raceway Park division championship (2020, 2023, 2024). Henry, who also earned his third Attica Fremont Championship Series title (2020, 2023, 2024), competed in 13 of the 17 A-mains in 2024 earning 4 wins (April 13, June 7, June 21, Aug. 30) to run his career total at the track to 20 in the 410 division. The 2024 Ohio Sprint Speedweek champion only finished out of the top four once – an 11th place finish on May 24. His average A-main finishing position was third.

2nd. Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind. Thomas competed in 16 of the 17 A-mains in 2024, missing only the June 7 event. He scored 4 wins in 2024 (May 24, May 31, July 5, Aug. 23) to run his career total at the track to six. He had nine top five finishes and 12 top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 7th.

3rd. Trey Jacobs, Wooster, Ohio. The track’s 2021 division champion competed in 16 of the 17 A-mains in 2024, missing only the World of Outlaw event on May 17. He recorded four top five finishes and 11 top 10 runs. He had a season-best pair of third place finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 9th.

4th. Zeth Sabo, Fremont, Ohio. Sabo competed in all 17 A-mains at the track in 2024, racking up seven top five finishes including his second career 410 win at Attica on Aug. 16. He recorded 9 top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 10th.

5th. DJ Foos, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 2019 410 sprint track champion and 2010 305 champion competed in 14 of the 17 A-mains in 2024. He scored six top five finished including a season-best pair of third place performances to go with nine top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

6th. Stuart Brubaker, Helena, Ohio. Attica’s 2018 410 champion and 2008 305 champion competed in 14 of the 17 A-mains in 2024, securing two top five finishes – both fourth place runs – and five top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

7th. TJ Michael, Plano, Texas. Michael competed in 13 of the 17 A-mains in 2024, securing five top 10 finishes including a season best fifth on July 26. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

8th. Chris Andrews, Sandusky, Ohio. Andrews, Attica’s 2009 and 2017 410 track champion and 2006 305 sprint champion competed in 11 of the 17 A-mains in 2024, recording five top 10 finishes including a season-best fifth on Aug. 23. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

9th. Sean Rayhall, Fremont, Ohio. Rayhall competed in 11 of the 17 A-mains in 2024, securing a pair of top 10 finishes including a season-best 8th on Aug. 30. His average A-main finishing position was 17th.

10th. Larry Kingseed Jr., Castalia, Ohio. Kingseed competed in 10 of the 17 A-mains in 2024, scoring a season-best 11th on Aug. 16. His average A-main finishing position was 17th.

Rookie of the year – Mike Keegan, Fremont, Ohio. Competing in his first full year of 410 sprint racing, Keegan finished 11th in Attica’s final points, competing in nine of the 17 A-mains, recording a season-best finish of 10th on Aug. 23. His average A-main finishing position was 18th.

Whistle Stop presents the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models

Champion – Kyle Moore, Mansfield, Ohio. Moore competed in all 15 A-mains in 2024, racking up an incredible 12 top five finishes including six wins (May 31, June 28, July 5, July 26, Aug. 16 and Aug. 30) including a string of four in a row. He only finished out of the top six twice – a 20th place finish on April 26 and an 18th on Aug. 23. His average finishing position was a remarkable 4th.

2nd. Mike Bores, Bellevue, Ohio. Bores competed in all 15 A-mains in 2024, recording nine top five finishes including his 8th career late model win on Aug. 23. He also posted 11 top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 7th.

3rd. Devin Shiels, Britton, Mich. Attica’s 2017, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 late model champion competed in all 15 A-mains in 2024, only finishing out of the top six once – a 20th place run on May 31. He recorded nine top finishes including a season-best runner-up on April 26. His average A-main finishing position was 6th.

4th. Collin Shipley, McClure, Oh. Shipley competed in 14 of the 15 A-mains in 2024, missing only the May 24th event. He recorded three top five finishes including a season-best runner-up on July 5 to go with 12 top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 7th.

5th. Greg Haskell, Ontario, Canada. Haskell competed in 13 of the 15 A-mains in 2024. He secured three top five finishes including a season-best third on May 31. He never finished out of the top 10 in the 13 A-mains on route to an average A-main finishing position of 7th.

6th. JR Gentry, Wooster, Ohio. Gentry competed in all 15 of the A-mains in 2024, posting three top five finishes including a season-best runner-up on June 28. He posted eight top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 11th.

7th. Justin Chance, Lexington, Ohio. Chance competed in all 15 A-mains in 2024, posting seven top 10 finishes including a season-best fourth on May 3. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

8th. Ryan Markham, Ashland, Ohio. Attica’s 2018 late model champion competed in 13 of the 15 A-mains in 2024. He posted eight top five finishes including wins on May 3 and Sept. 20 to run his career total at the track to 25. He also recorded 11 top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 6th.

9th. Rust Schlenk, McClure, Ohio. A three time national UMP champion, Schlenk competed in 13 of the 15 A-mains in 2024. He scored five wins (April 26, May 10, May 24, June 7, June 21) to run his career total to 43 to sit atop the division’s all-time win list. He recorded nine top five finishes and 11 top 10 runs on route to an average A-main finishing position of fifth.

10th. Jeff Warnick, Republic, Ohio. Warnick competed in 14 of the 15 A-mains in 2024, missing only opening night. He posted five top 10 finishes including a season-best 7th on Aug. 16. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

Rookie of the Year – Brayden Shiels, Britton, Mich. Shiels competed in 7 of the 15 A-mains in 2024, securing a season-best 9th place finish on June 21. He finished 13th in the track’s final 2024 points. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

Fremont Fence 305 Sprints

Champion. Jamie Miller, Fremont, Ohio. Miller claimed his 5th Attica 305 sprint title (2005, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2024) and scored the trifecta, clinching not only the Attica title but the championship of the Attica Fremont Championship Series and the Fremont Speedway track title. Miller scored six wins in 2024 at Attica (March 29, May 10, May 31, June 21, June 28, July 26) to run his career total to 45 to place him second on the division’s all-time win list. Miller only finished out of the top nine once – a 17th place finish on April 13. While competing in all 15 A-mains in 2024, he recorded an remarkable 12 top five finishes. His average A-main finishing position was an incredible 4th.

2nd. Dustin Stroup, Fremont, Ohio. Stroup competed in all 15 A-mains in 2024, finishing in the top five a remarkable 12 times. Other than a 21st place finish on April 13 and a 22nd place finish on July 5, Stroup never finished out of the top six. He recorded three wins in 2024 at Attica (May 3, May 24 and Sept. 20 to run his career total at the track to eight in the division. His average A-main finishing position was fifth.

3rd. Jimmy McGrath Jr., Clyde, Ohio. McGrath competed in all 15 A-mains in 2024, recording eight top five finishes including his first ever win on April 13. He posted 13 top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 7th.

4th Steve Rando, Lindsey, Ohio. Rando battled in all 15 A-mains in 2024, recording six top five finishes including three season-best runner-up finishes. He finished in the top 10 a total of 10 times on route to an average A-main finishing position of 8th.

5th. Seth Schneider, Fremont, Ohio. Schneider competed in all 15 A-mains in 2024, recording five top five finishes including a season-best runner-up on May 3. He recorded 10 top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 9th.

6th Brendon Torok, LaGrange, Ohio. Torok competed in 13 of the 15 A-mains in 2024, scoring six top five finishes including a pair of season-best runner-up runs. He recorded eight top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 8th.

7th. Dustin Dinan, Fremont, Ohio. Dinan competed in 14 of the 15 A-mains, missing only the June 21 event. He posted seven top 10 finishes including a season-best third on the last night. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

8th. Kasey Ziebold, Tiffin, Ohio. Ziebold battled in all 15 A-mains in 2024, posting eight top 10 finishes including three season-best sixth place runs. Her average A-main finishing position was 10th.

9th. Jackson Sebetto, Tiffin, Ohio. Sebetto competed in 12 of the 15 A-mains in 2024, scoring a season-best 11th place finish on April 13. His average A-main finishing position was 15th.

10th. Bradley Bateson, Gibsonburg, Ohio. Bateson competed in 13 of the 15 A-mains in 2024, recording three top 10 finishes including a season-best sixth on Aug. 17. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

Rookie of the Year – Dylan Watson, LaGrange, Ohio. Watson competed in eight of the 15 A-mains in 2024 with a season-best finish of 7th on the final night of racing. He finished 19th in Attica points.

