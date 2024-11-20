Kaleb Johnson Captures Championship and Marquee Win During Strong Season

Inside Line Promotions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Nov. 19, 2024) – The 2024 season was a career year for Kaleb Johnson, who accomplished a pair of dreams.

Johnson capitalized on consistency throughout the season to earn the Huset’s Speedway track championship for the first time in his career. His 10 top 10s in 11 feature starts at the dirt oval in Brandon, S.D., led the division and was tied for the most out of every driver in every division at the track in 2024.

“It was more so rewarding,” he said. “I’ve never really been that great at Huset’s. I’ve had speed at some races, but it hasn’t been my best track. To be consistent and have strong runs shows how well our team was performing.

“It gives me more confidence going into the future. I feel like I can focus on trying to win races and check that off the list where I’m not as worried about a points championship now that it’s been accomplished.”

Johnson’s lone victory of the season came during a preliminary night of the 34 th annual Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. It marked his first triumph at the famed track and his first win at the prestigious event that featured more than 100 entrants.

“That was almost life changing you could say,” he said. “I’ve been knocking on the door of winning races. To finally put a whole night together, even after a bad draw and not a great qualifying effort, was awesome. It proved to myself that I could do it. It was a night I’ll never forget.”

Johnson placed a career best ninth during the 360 Knoxville Nationals finale. He also enjoyed many other strong performances, including his first career top 10 with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

“When we went to other places we had speed and were competitive more than in other years,” he said. “We made a World of Outlaws dash and a High Limit Racing dash.

“Winning a championship is cool. Winning a 360 Nationals prelim was really cool, too. Really what stood out for me was the amount of times we didn’t have to take the hood off this year. That helped us have success. The less we have to take the hood off the more we can focus on the race track and the race car.”

Johnson also drove for Dennis Gainey regularly and had a few nights in the seat of car owner Aaron Long.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities,” he said. “I feel like I was almost too comfortable racing my own stuff. Going to race for other people, you can focus more on the driving aspect. That has opened my eyes to the driving aspect of the sport and got me a lot better. It was a good year and I’m really looking forward to next season.”

SEASON STATS –

55 races, 1 win, 14 top fives, 29 top 10s, 35 top 15s, 39 top 20s

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.kalebjohnsonracing.com/

X: https://twitter.com/Kaleb___Johnson

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KalebJohnsonRacing22

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Blondie Motorsports

“I was fortunate enough that Dan and Carlene Afdahl reached out to join our team,” Johnson said. “They support plenty of sprint cars around the area and it is special that we were chosen to partner with.”

Johnson would like to thank Merle Johnson Farm Toys, Oddson Underground, Inc., Folkens Brothers Trucking, Blondie Motorsports, Construction Products & Consultants, GRP Motorsports, Innovative Design/Sletten Properties, Cressman Sanitation, State Bank of Fairmont, AB Custom Construction, Specialized Caulking Sealants, The Minnesota Mafia, Guaranteed Rate-Mike Brudigan Home Loans, The Ron Weber Team, David Kramer Drywall, Big Al’s Diecast, Heartland Properties, Dave’s Lawn Care & Landscaping, TL Racing, Hepfner Racing Products, TJ Forged Wheels, Howe Motorsports, Moyle Racing Engines, FID Media, Team DGRD and Hefty Seed Company for their continued support.