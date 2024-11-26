BAKERSFIELD USAC MIDGETS ﻿POSTPONED TO WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27

From USAC

Bakersfield, California (November 25, 2024)………A forecast calling for rain throughout the next two days has forced postponement of the Tuesday night, November 26, November Classic at California’s Bakersfield Speedway.

The Bakersfield event featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship will now be held on Wednesday night, November 27, at the 1/3-mile dirt oval.

The penultimate round of the USAC season will feature an expected field of 36 cars and drivers. The eighth annual November Classic brings three past event winners in NASCAR Cup champ Kyle Larson (2019), plus two-time USAC National Midget titlists Logan Seavey (2018 & 2023) and Buddy Kofoid (2020 & 2021) as well as a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch, who will be making his midget racing debut.

Joining the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship will be the California Lightning Sprints. Pits open at 2pm Pacific with the gates opening at 4pm, the drivers meeting at 4:30pm and cars on track at 5pm.

Adult general admission tickets are $25. Kids 6-12 general admission tickets are $15. Kids 5 and under general admis-sion tickets are free. Ages 65+ and military (ID required) general admission tickets are $22. Pit passes are $50 ($45 for USAC members).

Advance tickets are available now at https://tickethoss.com/event/687.

USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and California’s Bakersfield Speedway have a history that dates back six decades. Davey Moses won the first trip by the USAC National Midgets in the summer of 1959. Over that period, 25 series races have been held at the lightning-quick track that has been both paved and dirt throughout its history.

The November Classic from Bakersfield will also be streamed live on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.