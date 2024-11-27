PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY RELEASES IT’S 2025 SCHEDULE

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, November 25, 2024) Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian is pleased to announce the release of the 2025 racing schedule for the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval. The exciting calendar of races will include the wide-open excitement of 410 non-wing and winged sprint cars, three classes of PASSCAR Stock Cars, and, of course, the wildly popular Nights of Destruction presented by LKQ Pick Your Part.

2025 will feature an action-packed 24-race schedule that will be highlighted by 14 nights of sprint car racing. The “Southern California Home of Major League Sprint Car Racing” will host the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series 12 times starting on February 15th and winding up on November 8th. The PAS Young Guns and Senior Sprint Cars will join USAC/CRA each night. In addition, the PASSCAR Super Stocks and Street Stocks will partner with the sprinters nine times each and the American Factory Stocks will be on hand eight times.

Additions to the 2025 schedule include the first appearance of the second-year Kubota High Limit Sprint Cars and the return of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. The PAS is one of the few tracks in the nation that will host both of the series in 2025.

The High Limit Series, which is operated by Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet, will make its fifth stop of the year at The PAS on March 22nd. The race will be part of the second full season of High Limit Racing

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has a history at The PAS dating back to the track’s first season in 1996. On September 13th, the Outlaws will make their first stop at Perris since March 26th, 2022, when David Gravel outdistanced the competition.

“2025 is going to be one of the most exciting years in the history of Perris Auto Speedway,” promoter Don Kazarian enthused. “Fourteen nights of sprint cars, 12 of which are the resident USAC/CRA Series, Young Guns, Senior Sprints, and PASSCAR. Then you have the High Limit Series making its track debut and the return of the World of Outlaws. We will hit the ground running on February 15th and continue on through November 8th.”

“We also have 10 Nights of Destruction presented by LKQ Pick Your Part,” Kazarian continued. “When we first started hosting Nights of Destruction, we never dreamed it would get as big as it has. We tried a number of different classes over the years but have refined it down to five crowd-pleasing divisions over the past several seasons. It has truly become the “Craziest Show On Dirt.”

Among the other highlights during the year will be the May 24th Salute to Indy for the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars. That race first took place 77-years ago in 1948. One of the biggest nights of the 2025 campaign will take place on June 28th when Night of Destruction will be accompanied by the biggest and best fireworks sky concert in Riverside County. The season will wrap up on November 8th when the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, Young Gun Sprints and Senior Sprints will be joined by the three classes of PASSCAR who will be contesting Jerry Dodd Champion’s Night.

Tickets for all 2025 races at The PAS will go on sale soon.

2025 EVENT SCHEDULE

February 15th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS,

PASSCAR SUPER, STREET and FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00

Showtime 6:30)

February 22nd LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND

DOUBLE DECKERS

March 1st AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR STREET AND FACTORY STOCK CARS

March 15th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND

DOUBLE DECKERS

MARCH 22nd

A black background with white text Description automatically generated Kubota High Limit Racing, a 410 winged NATIONAL sprint car series owned by NASCAR champion Kyle Larson and five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet. FIRST APPEARANCE AT THE PAS, COME BE A PART OF HISTORY! TICKETS ON SALE SOON.

April 5th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUN SPRINTS,

PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS

April 12th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND

DOUBLE DECKERS

April 26th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS,

PASSCAR SUPER AND STREET STOCKS

May 3rd LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND

DOUBLE DECKERS

May 24th “SALUTE TO INDY” AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS,

PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS

June 14th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND

DOUBLE DECKERS

June 21st AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS,

PASSCAR SUPER AND STREET STOCKS

JUNE 28TH “FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR AND SKY CONCERT”

LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND

DOUBLE DECKERS

July 19th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS,

PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS

July 26th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND

DOUBLE DECKERS

August 2nd AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS,

PASSCAR STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS

August 9th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND

DOUBLE DECKERS

August 23rd AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS,

PASSCAR SUPER AND STREET STOCKS

September 6th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND

DOUBLE DECKERS

SEPTEMBER 13TH THE “GREATEST SHOW ON DIRT”! THE WORLD OF OUTLAWS

A blue and orange logo Description automatically generated

TICKETS ON SALE SOON!

September 27th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS,

PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS

October 18th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS,

PASSCAR SUPER AND STREET STOCKS

October 25th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND

DOUBLE DECKERS

November 8th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS,

“JERRY DODD CHAMPIONS NIGHT” PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS

(Front Gates open at 5:00 – Showtime 6:30)

THIS SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

The PAS is conveniently located on the freeway close Lake Perris Fairgrounds, home of the Southern California Fair, in nearby Riverside County. Take the 215 freeway. Exit at the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is 18700 Lake Perris Drive, and the zip code is 92571.

To keep up with everything happening at The PAS, please visit the track’s social media efforts on Facebook and Instagram and visit the website at perrisautospeedway.com.

The PAS would like to thank all of its 2024 marketing partners.

Avanti Doors and Windows – https://www.avantiwindow.com/

Budweiser- https://us.budweiser.com/

Chris’s Hauling

Ed Pink Racing Engines – edpink.com

Flowdynamics – http://www.flowdynamicsonline.com/

GAS Chassis

Heimark Distributors – https://heimark.com/

Hoosier Tire – https://www.hoosiertire.com/

Jugo Superfoods – https://jugobrands.com/

Living Waters Hospice – https://livingwatershospice.com/

LKQ Pick Your Part – https://www.lkqpickyourpart.com/

Marjon RV’s – https://marjonrvs.com/

Mike’s Produce

Performance Online – https://www.performanceonline.com/

Premier Medical Transportation – https://pmtpremier.com/

Sunoco Race Fuels – https://www.sunocoracefuels.com/

Symbiosis – https://symbiosiscare.com/

Trench Shoring – https://www.trenchshoring.com/

Team Stites – https://teamstites.com/

Vista Paint – https://www.vistapaint.com/

Wind N Sea Towing – https://windnseatowing.com/

4 Wheel Parts – https://www.4wheelparts.com/

For information on 2025 billboard advertising at The PAS, please call 951-940-0134 and ask for Charlie Watson.

Fans can stay up to date on track and driver news on The PAS social media efforts at the links below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Perris-Auto-Speedway/113876798686480?ref=hl

Twitter: Perris Auto Speedway on Twitter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perrisautospeedway/

Website: http://perrisautospeedway.com/

DVDs of all the PASSCAR/IMCA racing and Nights of Destruction at The PAS are available from Fourvideos. For more information call (714) 225-9500.

mailto:perrisautospeedway1@gmail.com is the only authorized Internet address to issue official media news released from The Perris Auto Speedway or Oval Entertainment