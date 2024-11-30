DENNEY DASHES TO FASTEST TIME IN FRIDAY’S USAC TURKEY NIGHT G.P. PRACTICE

By Richie Murray

Ventura, California (November 29, 2024)………Jacob Denney laid down the fastest lap during Friday night’s USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship practice at California’s Ventura Raceway.

The four practice sessions were held in preparation for the series’ season finale on Saturday night, November 30 – the $15,000-to-win 83rd running of the ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented by the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Denney (Galloway, Ohio) paced the 50 cars that took time with a lap of 12.016 seconds around the 1/5-mile dirt oval in his Tom Malloy/Trench Shoring – Rodela Specialty Fabrication – Race for Chase/LynK/Ed Pink Toyota.

Following Denney was the 2023 Don Basile Rookie of the Race, Corey Day (Clovis, Calif.), in second with a 12.039. USAC National Midget point leader Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.) was third at 12.118, just ahead of his primary championship challenger, Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.), in fourth at 12.190. Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.) rounded out the top-five at 12.355.

Other notables include four past Turkey Night winners. Four-time victor Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, Calif.) was ninth overall in practice while Logan Seavey was 11th and Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.) was 23rd. Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) did not participate in practice.

Two Turkey Night Rookies and NASCAR Cup Series regulars took their first laps at Ventura on Friday. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (Las Vegas, Nev.) was 31st in practice while NASCAR Xfinity titlist Ty Gibbs (Charlotte, N.C.) was 32nd.

Two drivers flipped during the night in very similar fashion. Tyler Edwards (Salina, Okla.) clipped the turn three cushion and flipped several times before landing on all four wheels in the pit exit ramp. Later on, Dalten Gabbard (Peoria, Ariz.) clipped the wall and flipped several times before he too landed in the exit ramp. Both drivers walked away.

RACE DETAILS:

On Saturday, November 30, the grandstands open at 3pm Pacific with cars on track at 3:30pm featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and the Ultimate Sprint Car Series.

The Turkey Night Grand Prix will be streamed live on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: November 30, 2024 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – 1/5-Mile Dirt Oval – 83rd ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented By The West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame

PRACTICE: 1. Jacob Denney, 25, Malloy-12.016; 2. Corey Day, 4, Kahne-12.039; 3. Daison Pursley, 86, CBI-12.118; 4. Cannon McIntosh, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.190; 5. Buddy Kofoid, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.355; 6. Ryan Timms, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.367; 7. Emerson Axsom, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.405; 8. Tyler Courtney, 23c, Silva-12.422; 9. Kyle Larson, 1K, Silva-12.430; 10. Tanner Carrick, 98, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.462; 11. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-12.472; 12. J.J. Yeley, 3J, Petty-12.481; 13. Kaylee Bryson, 58, Abacus-12.512; 14. Zach Wigal, 89, CBI-12.551; 15. Caden Sarale, 32, Sarale-12.599; 16. Gavin Miller, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.627; 17. Kevin Thomas Jr., 57KT, Abacus-12.648; 18. Carson Macedo, 99AU, Dyson-12.654; 19. Chase McDermand, 8w, Ford-12.657; 20. Cade Lewis, 101, Alexander-12.675; 21. Kale Drake, 97K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.702; 22. Broedy Graham, 66, BGR-12.718; 23. Tanner Thorson, 25m, Malloy-12.783; 24. Jake Andreotti, 00, Davis-12.868; 25. Stevie Sussex, 20AZ, Crown Jewel-12.911; 26. Ronnie Gardner, 68, Six8-12.934; 27. Michael Faccinto, 14T, Graunstadt/Streeter-12.945; 28. T.J. Smith, 32x, Sarale-12.956; 29. Drake Edwards, 3p, Petty-13.008; 30. Tyler Edwards, 14s, Mounce/Stout-13.013; 31. Kyle Busch, 51B, Busch-13.067; 32. Ty Gibbs, 81, CBI-13.098; 33. Austin Torgerson, 88A, Mounce/Stout-13.176; 34. C.J. Sarna, 20, Sarna-13.183; 35. Jake Swanson, 31, Beilman-13.191; 36. Dalten Gabbard, 77, Gabbard-13.193; 37. Alex Karpowicz, 19, Mounce/Stout-13.194; 38. Dane Culver, 50, Knuckles Up-13.200; 39. Zach Daum, 31B, Beilman-13.202; 40. Brody Fuson, 51, Carlile-13.242; 41. Abby Hohlbein, 55, Lambert-13.274; 42. Cale Coons, 63, Dooling-13.280; 43. C.J. Leary, 15, Hart-13.331; 44. Mathew Radisich, 14, Graunstadt/Streeter-13.342; 45. Todd Hawse, 18, Hawse-13.406; 46. Cole Wakim, 73, Ford-13.544; 47. Ben Covich, 65NZ, Covich-13.617; 48. Bryan Drollinger, 71D, Drollinger-13.724; 49. Kyle Hawse, 20x, Hawse-13.895; 50. Jim Vanzant, 3v, Vanzant-13.995.

**Tyler Edwards flipped during practice. Dalten Gabbard flipped during practice.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: November 30, 2024 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – 1/5-Mile Dirt Oval – 83rd ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented By The West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame