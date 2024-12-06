Reinhardt Stepping Out of the Seat, Set To Serve as Crew Chief and Mentor in 2025

by Addicted2Dirt PR & Media Mgmt

Kyle Reinhardt has made the decision to step out of the seat as a full-time racer.

Life, work, and racing have continued to evolve in recent years for the Neptune City, NJ native who moved to Pennsylvania to go full-time racing in 2019, leading him to a crossroads.

THE DECISION

“I feel good about the decision I have made and the direction I am heading moving forward.”, Reinhardt said.

“I checked off a lot of boxes. I achieved my goals of racing professionally, hitting the road with a series, and winning All-Star races all by working hard for it. I didn’t come from money and I didn’t have the benefit of a fully-funded operation, so I’m proud of accomplishing all that and more.”

There are a number of factors that led Reinhardt to this decision but the bottom line is if he can’t do it at 100%, he’s not going to do it.

“I can’t give 100% to both my job at Capitol (Custom Trailers and Coaches) and to my race team at the same time and race at the level I want to race at. It’s too much effort to not be racing with a 100% focus on driving, so I don’t feel it’s fair to the people that support me.”, Reinhardt commented.

Reinhardt also isn’t interested in racing less to make it all work. To be sharp and competitive at the level he expects, he believes it’s necessary to race 60-70 times a year. He also pointed to some of the unseen stresses.

“There’s a lot of stress in finding help at the shop and the track, finding funding, and keeping everything prepared at a top-notch level.”, Reinhardt shared.

COMMITMENT

Reinhardt isn’t just being cliche about the difference giving 100% to something can make. He has already demonstrated it in his own career.

In 2019, when he quit his mechanical engineering job in New Jersey to move to Pennsylvania to race, he immediately proved his point.

He won several races in John Westbrook’s No.1w 360 sprint car and captured the Selinsgrove Speedway track championship in the division.

He also recorded his first 410 sprint car win, which came at Port Royal Speedway’s Labor Day Classic. The following year he won the 410 points title at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Reinhardt went on to collect wins with the All Star Circuit of Champions over the next few seasons and he closed out 2023 with the biggest and most satisfying win of his career. He captured the checkered flag and $15,000 payday at Bridgeport Speedway’s Oktober fest, but it wasn’t the check that was so satisfying. It was winning in a 410 sprint car race in his home state in front of his family and friends.

“That night was definitely the most satisfying win I’ve ever had. There are so few 410 sprint car races in New Jersey, so the odds of winning one are so tough. I always wanted to win one there and we got it done.”, Reinhardt said.

APPRECIATION

Reinhardt expressed his appreciation for everyone who has supported him to make all of those things possible.

“I want to thank my family who have been there helping make racing possible for me since day one, and of course, thank you to my wife, Kate, for her constant support through all the long hours, time on the road, good days, and bad days.”, Reinhardt said.

“Thank you to my brother, David, for all the hours and effort he has put in. Capitol Custom Trailers and Wayne Quackenbush made it all possible over the last seven years and I can’t thank them enough.”

“I appreciate every sponsor and individual who helped me get to where I am now. I couldn’t have gotten here without Henry’s Wrecker Service, Coors Banquet Beer & Ace Distributing, EZGO Golf Carts, Golf Cart Services and all my product sponsors who have stuck with me over the years.”

“I also want to give a special thanks to Scott and Josette McClaren, who gave me my first first opportunity in a sprint car. Thank you to (the late) Bruce and Margaret Kindberg and John Westbrook for giving me the chance to wheel their cars. We had a lot of success together. Last but not least, thanks to (the late) Jeff McCall for taking me on the road.”

THE NEXT CHAPTER

While Reinhardt may be putting his helmet on the shelf, the Capitol Custom Coaches & Trailers No.91 will continue on.

The Neptune City, NJ native will turn the wrenches on his familiar machine, plus he will serve as a mentor to the new pilot who will take the wheel.

“We already have a deal in place for someone to take the seat for 2025”, Reinhardt said.

“I know I can still get it done behind the wheel but I’m ready to share what I’ve learned to help guide the development of a younger driver and this role will allow me to still be a part of the sport in a way that fits my life right now.”

Kyle Reinhardt hustles the Capitol Custom Coaches & Trailers, Coors Banquet Beer, E-Z-GO Golf Cars, Henry’s Wrecker Service No.91 through turn four at Port Royal Speedway during 2024 action (photo credit: Derick Kriner Photography)

