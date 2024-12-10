NARC SPRINT CARS ANNOUNCE 2025 SCHEDULE

By Jim Allen

(12/9/24 ) Auburn, CA … The Northern Auto Racing Club (NARC) has released a compelling 29-race 410 sprint car schedule for the 2025 season that is loaded with special events and prize money.

The traveling west coast series, which crowns a King of the West sprint car champion, will invade 16 different dirt oval tracks in California, Oregon, and Washington, beginning with a March 8th season opener at the Stockton Dirt Track. Overall, the 66th annual NARC campaign will award more than $850,000 in prize money and awards, plus a championship point fund and product awards.

The centerpiece of the season takes place in June with the Fastest Five Days in Motorsports, which will invade Southern Oregon Speedway, the Douglas County Dirtrack, Cottage Grove Speedway, Willamette Speedway, and Grays Harbor Raceway on consecutive nights beginning on June 11th. The “Road to the Dirt Cup” continues the following weekend with the June 19-21st Jim Raper Super Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway. The winner of that Saturday finale will earn a stout $62,000 payday.

Another energizing highlight on the calendar is the return of Calistoga Speedway and the ever-popular Louis Vermeil Classic on August 30-31st. The historic half-mile oval, located in the heart of Napa Valley’s wine-country, has been dormant since 2019 due to political log jam on a sale of the facility. HMC Promotions is currently collaborating with local contractors to renovate the facility before racing action returns.

The month of April features the first of five nights of NARC racing at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, CA, starting with the Spring Fling on Friday, April 4th, followed by a return trip to the Stockton Dirt Track for the Asparagus Cup in Stockton (April 5th). The following Saturday (April 12th) Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico will provide the stage for the $10,000 to win Mini-Gold Cup. Chico also showcases the NARC sprint cars on June 7th for the David Tarter Memorial. The Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway wraps up the month with the April 26th Chris & Brian Faria Memorial on their one-third mile track.

Antioch Speedway hosts the first of two events on May 10th, which leads into an action-packed Ocean Speedway/Thunderbowl Raceway doubleheader weekend on May 16-17th. The Tulare show is the lucrative Morrie Williams Memorial Twin-20 show, an event that was relocated from Kings Speedway in Hanford. Kings Speedway is still searching for a track promoter and is not on the 2025 schedule.

Placerville Speedway is on the schedule twice in 2025, beginning with the popular Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial on May 31st. The series returns to the quarter-mile bullring on September 6th between the High Limit and World of Outlaw swings into the Golden State.

Four July events sidestep the summer heat in California with premium coastal events within 15-miles of the Pacific Ocean. The “cooler weather” tour kicks off with the July 12th $5200 to win David Lindt Memorial at Petaluma Speedway.

Race fans will also be excited to hear that the popular Howard Kaeding Classic at Ocean Speedway will now be a two-day 410 show on July 18-19th. Among Saturday’s highlights is the HK Luncheon, which raises money for the NARC Benevolent Fund, and a $6900 to win, $1000+ to start feature event.

The NARC sprint cars will make their only appearance of the season at the revitalized Santa Maria Speedway on July 26th.

New to the schedule will be the return of the Johnny Key Classic as a 410-sprint car event on the NARC schedule. The 65th annual event, which has been a 360 race for the past couple of decades, takes place on August 2nd at Ocean Speedway.

The season winds down in the Fall with Open Wheel Octoberfest at Antioch Speedway on October 11th and the October 25th October Classic at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway.

Once again, the Stockton Dirt Track will be the home of the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series season finale, featuring the 42nd annual Tribute to Gary Patterson on November 1st.

The posh Brookside Country Club in Stockton will host the NARC Champions Celebration the following day.

All NARC series’ events are live streamed on Floracing.com.

About the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series

The Northern Auto Racing Club was founded in 1960 by Louie Vermeil, with a goal of promoting exciting and entertaining open wheel racing on the West Coast. The series has evolved throughout the years taking on the Golden State Challenge and King of the West brand names, but are now just rolled in under the NARC label. Many NARC champions and competitors are national household names in the motorsport’s community, proving that California is a hotbed for developing premium open wheel racing talent. The series is currently operated by long time series Business Manager Jim Allen and 13-time NARC champion Brent Kaeding, with the assistance of a member-based advisory board.

About FloSports

FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to thousands of events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to provide underserved sports with the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. For more information, please visit flosports.tv.

2025 NARC 410 SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

March 8 – Stockton Dirt Track – Salute to Leroy Van Conett

April 4 – Ocean Speedway (Watsonville) – Spring Fling

April 5 – Stockton Dirt Track – Asparagus Cup

April 12 – Silver Dollar Speedway (Chico) – Mini Gold Cup – $10,000 to win

April 26 – Thunderbowl Raceway (Tulare) – Chris & Brian Faria Memorial

May 10 – Antioch Speedway – Contra Costa County Clash w/BCRA

May 16 – Ocean Speedway (Watsonville) – Sprint Car Tsunami

May 17 – Thunderbowl Raceway (Tulare) – Morrie Williams Memorial Twin 20’s

May 31 – Placerville Speedway – 34th Annual Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial Race

June 7 – Silver Dollar Speedway (Chico) – David Tarter Memorial

Fastest Five Days in Motorsports

June 11 – (Wed) Southern Oregon Speedway (Central Point, OR) – Wild Wednesday

June 12 – (Thurs) The Douglas County Dirtrack (Roseburg, OR) – Thursday Night Thunder

June 13 – (Fri) Cottage Grove Speedway (Cottage Grove, OR) – Friday Night Frenzy

June 14 – (Sat) Willamette Speedway (Lebanon, OR) – Sprint Car Invasion

June 15 – (Sun) Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, WA) – Father’s Day Timber Cup

June 19 – Skagit Speedway (Burlington, WA) – Super Dirt Cup – Night One w/NW Focus Midgets

June 20 – Skagit Speedway (Burlington, WA) – Super Dirt Cup – Night Two w/NW Focus Midgets

June 21 – Skagit Speedway (Burlington, WA) – $62,000 to win Super Dirt Cup w/NW Focus Midgets

July 12 – Petaluma Speedway – David Lindt Memorial – $5,200 to win

July 18 – Ocean Speedway (Watsonville) – 15th Annual Howard Kaeding Classic

July 19 – Ocean Speedway (Watsonville) – $6,900 to win Howard Kaeding Classic

July 26 – Santa Maria Speedway – The Showdown at Santa Maria

August 2 – Ocean Speedway (Watsonville) – $5,000 to win 65th Annual Johnny Key Classic

August 30 – Calistoga Speedway – Louie Vermeil Classic – Night One

August 31 – Calistoga Speedway – Louie Vermeil Classic – Night Two

September 6 – Placerville Speedway – Pay Dirt Showdown

October 11 – Antioch Speedway – Open Wheel Octoberfest w/BCRA

October 25 – Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway – October Classic

November 1 – Stockton Dirt Track – 42nd Annual Tribute to Gary Patterson w/BCRA

November 2 – Championship Celebration – Brookside Country Club (Stockton)