WESTERN MIDGET RACING AND BAY CITIES RACING ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCE NEW CALIFORNIA SUPER SERIES

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (December 12, 2024) – The 2025 Midget season in California will include a new challenge for the teams when the Western Midget Racing and Bay Cities Racing Association join forces for the California Super Series. The seven race series for open Midgets will serve as the complete BCRA Midgets schedule for the nation’s oldest Midget sanctioning body. For WMR, the stock production Midget tour will add an Open Midget element to go along with a full season of stock racing planned as well.

Mike McCluney at WMR and Greg Dennett at BCRA have planned an outstanding schedule of action, with a minimum of $2,000 to win for all seven events. Four of the events will support the NARC King of the West 410 Sprint Car Series and at least five of the races will have coverage on FloRacing.

The excitement kicks off on April 5 at Placerville Speedway in a NorCal Challenge with the USAC Western Midgets. The first of the NARC co-promotions begins on May 10 at Antioch Speedway for the Graunstadt Memorial. A Super Series stop at Santa Maria is planned for June 7 for the Central Coast Clash.

After successfully fielding stock production Midgets at Ocean Speedway for several seasons, WMR will bring back Open Midgets to Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds on July 19 during the prestigious Howard Kaeding Classic with NARC.

Great Midget action at Petaluma Speedway resumes on September 20th during the 14th annual Adobe Cup supporting the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. October 11 sees the Super Series Midgets make their second Antioch Speedway stop along with NARC for the Open Wheel Oktoberfest.

The traditional championship weekend for Northern California dirt racing at Stockton Dirt Track will also crown the WMR/BCRA Super Series title on November 1. The 42nd Tribute to Gary Patterson features the NARC series finale as well.

The WMR/BCRA California Super Series will utilize the Bay Cities Racing Association Midget rules and procedures. More details will be announced at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com and www.BCRARacing.com when available.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 and Greg Dennett at (510) 376-3338

2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series Schedule – Subject to Change

April 5 Placerville Speedway – NorCal Challenge with USAC

May 10 Antioch Speedway – Graunstadt Memorial with NARC

June 7 Santa Maria Speedway – Central Coast Clash

July 19 Ocean Speedway – 15th Kaeding Classic with NARC

Sept 20 Petaluma Speedway – 14th annual Adobe Cup with SCCT

October 11 Antioch Speedway – Open Wheel Oktoberfest with NARC

Nov 1 Stockton Dirt Track – 42nd Tribute to Gary Patterson with NARC