Joel Myers Jr Makes it 2×2 in War of the Wings Action

PETERSEN MEDIA

Getting back to Ruapuna Speedway over the weekend for the second installment of the War of the Wings campaign, Joel Myers Jr backed up his opening night win with yet another win to make it a perfect 2×2 in early series action.

“We had a ton of speed from start to finish, and it is great to grab another War of the Wings win,” Joel Myers Jr said. “The track was really good all night long, and it made for a really fun race.”

Timing the Daniel Anderson Racing owned No. 1NZ mount in second fastest in qualifications, the Sebastopol, CA driver picked up a second place finish in his first heat race of the night.

Lining up 12th in the second round of heats, Myers Jr was able to fight his way forward as he picked up a third-place finish and locked himself to the all-important Dash.

Drawing the two in the dash line up redraw, Myers Jr lined The Ranch Bar and Grill/Suck it Up/FK Rod Ends sponsored entry up on the front row and proceeded to jump out to the early lead.

Racing his way to the win, Myers Jr locked himself onto the pole of the feature event as he chased after his 14th win in 2024.

Bringing the field to green, Myers Jr was hard on the throttle as he jumped out to the early lead and set the early pace over teammate, Max Guilford. While Guilford challenged him in the early goings, Myers Jr was able to keep him at bay as he was able to work his way out to a 1.6 second advantage by the race’s halfway point.

Cautions and stoppages were the only thing that cut into Myers Jr on this night, as the reigning NZ Champion was able to power his way to the win as he took the checkered 1. 6 seconds over Guildford who hung on to finish second.

“I have really ran a lot of races at Ruapuna Speedway the last few seasons so I have a ton of confidence there,” Myers Jr explained. “It is a fun place when it gets up on the fence, and I am happy to grab another War of the Wings win and extend our points lead.”

Joel Myers Jr Racing would like to thank All About Fire Protection, Hi-Plains Building Division, DirtDudes Excavating, Carbon Safety, System 1 Ignition, Weld, FK Rod Ends, Blud Lubricants, Smith Ti, Culvert Ops, Economy Plumbing, Cartronics, NorCal Powersports, Y2K Gaming, Shark Racing Engines, Lucas Oil, Vaider, Walker Performance Filtration, ShopRico.Com, Tiner Hirst Enterprise, Kaeding Performance, Triple X Race Co., and Ogio, for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 63, Wins-14, Top-5’s- 27, Top-10’s-33

ON TAP: Myers Jr and team will be idle until heading to Cromwell on the 29th and 30th of December.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with ‘Jr’ by following him on Twitter @joelmyersjr, Instagram @joelmyersjr_, or by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/JoelMyersJr.

To grab your Joel Myers Jr Merchandise, click over to www.shopjoelmyersjr.com