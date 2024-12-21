2025 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

By Lance Jennings

DECEMBER 20, 2024… Series Director Tony Jones has announced the upcoming schedule for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. The traditional 410s will feature twenty-four (24) events at six (6) different racetracks in 2025. The highly anticipated season will open at Perris Auto Speedway on February 15th and the champion will be crowned at the Perris finale on November 8th.

Located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, Perris Auto Speedway will host twelve races on the schedule. Promoted by Don Kazarian, “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will showcase the USAC/CRA Sprints on February 15th, March 1st, April 5th, April 26th, May 24th “Salute to Indy,” June 21st, July 19th, August 16th, September 6th, September 27th, October 18th, and November 8th. Ten-time champion and newly announced inductee to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all series drivers with 51 “home track wins” on the 1/2-mile oval and Nic Faas set the 1-lap track record of 15.833 seconds on February 25, 2012. Perris Auto Speedway is located at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California and for more information, visit perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

Promoted by Ron Meyer, Mohave Valley Raceway has two races on the calendar. The non-winged 410s will headline the action at the 1/3-mile oval on February 22nd and October 4th. Ricky Lewis and 2023 Champion, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa lead all drivers with two Mohave Valley wins and “The Cadillac” Cody Williams set the 1-lap track record of 13.923 seconds on April 1, 2023. Mohave Valley Raceway is located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona and for more details, visit mohavevalleyraceway.com or call 928.346.3000.

Located at the Imperial Valley Expo, Imperial Valley Raceway will feature two events during the campaign. The USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will tackle the 1/4-mile oval for a special return on March 14th and 15th. Newly crowned Rookie of the Year, David Gasper and Ricky Lewis topped last season’s shows at the historic facility and Gasper established the 1-lap track record of 11.770 seconds on October 19th. Imperial Valley Raceway is located at 200 East 2nd Street in Imperial, California and for more information, visit the track’s social media at facebook.com/IVRaceway.

Located at the Pinal County Fairgrounds, Central Arizona Raceway has four dates on the schedule. After rain cancelled events in 2023, the USAC/CRA sprints will make their debut on the high-banked 3/8-mile oval on April 11th. The series will also be showcased on April 12th, and the “58th Western World Championships” on October 24th and 25th with the USAC National Sprint Cars. Central Arizona Raceway is located at 512 South Eleven Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande, Arizona and for more details, visit the track’s website at centralaazraceway.com or call 602.292.7607.

The popular Santa Maria Speedway will host two nights of action on the 2025 calendar. The series will headline the card at the 1/3-mile oval on May 3rd and July 5th. Former champions, “The Demon” Damion Gardner and “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa lead all USAC/CRA drivers with four wins at “The West’s Best Short Track” and “Bullet” Blake Miller set the 1-lap track record of 13.230 seconds on June 14, 2008. Santa Maria Speedway is located at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California and for more information, visit the track’s website at santamariaspeedway.net or call 310.493.4900.

Located on the Napa County Fairgrounds, the scenic Calistoga Speedway will reopen and has returned to the USAC/CRA schedule in 2025. Promoted by Tommy Hunt and HMC Promotions, the “Louie Vermeil Classic” will feature the non-winged USAC/CRA and winged King of the West NARC Sprint Cars on October 30th and 31st. Rico Abreu, Ryan Bernal, and “The Demon” Damion Gardner are tied with three wins at the big 1/2-mile oval and Bernal set the track record of 18.869 on September 3, 2017. Calistoga Speedway is located at 1435 North Oak Street in Calistoga, California and for more details, call 916.773.7225.

The 2024 Awards Banquet for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will be held on Saturday, February 1st at Indian Hills Golf Club in Riverside, California. For information on the Awards Banquet and the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the USAC/CRA social media on Facebook, X (Twitter), and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson.

2025 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

February 1: Indian Hills Golf Club – Riverside, CA (2024 Awards Banquet)

February 15: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

February 22: Mohave Valley Raceway – Mohave Valley, AZ

March 1: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

March 14: Imperial Valley Raceway – Imperial, CA

March 15: Imperial Valley Raceway – Imperial, CA

April 5: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

April 11: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, AZ

April 12: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, AZ

April 26: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

May 3: Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, CA

May 24: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Salute to Indy)

June 21: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

July 5: Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, CA

July 19: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

August 16: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

August 30: Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA (Louie Vermeil Classic)

August 31: Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA (Louie Vermeil Classic)

September 6: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

September 27: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

October 4: Mohave Valley Raceway – Mohave Valley, AZ

October 18: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

October 24: *Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, AZ (Western World)

October 25: *Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, AZ (Western World)

November 8: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with USAC National Sprint Cars.

This schedule is subject to change.