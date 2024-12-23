CRSA SPRINTS ANNOUNCES LOYALTY PROGRAM FOR 2025

By Marty Czekala

With 2025 approaching, Christmas can come early for CRSA Sprints drivers.

The CRSA Marketing team has unveiled a loyalty program where drivers can win large prizes throughout the season for running small groups of races.

To be eligible for each giveaway, you must be a CRSA member race at the events relating to each giveaway.

The first giveaway will be a free Triple X chassis with a mounted body, motor plate, bumpers and nerfs. Any CRSA car that races at Weedsport May 25, Fulton June 12 and Weedsport again July 26 will be eligible. The drawing will take place straight after the July 26 show and the winner will take home the chassis that night.

Four more giveaways will be announced as the final CRSA schedule is assembled and the giveaways will include every track where CRSA will be in 2025.

This program is put together for the racers and tracks that support us at CRSA and we look forward to announcing further details and giveaways.

The CRSA Sprints are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2025 and are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy Food Marts, Joe’s Garage, Super Gen Products, Westward Painting Company, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.

