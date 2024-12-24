SPEED TOUR SUPER MODIFIEDS UNVEILS 2025 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

By Steven Blakesley

(December 23, 2024) – The Speed Tour Supermodified Series has unveiled its 2025 schedule of events, spanning six different pavement ovals in four different western states. Tacoma, Washington’s Randy Anderson topped the championship in 2024 with no repeat winners across the exciting year of racing.

For the first time in nearly two decades, Supermodifieds will return to Hermiston, Oregon in the Season Opener on April 19 and to the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval in Washington for the Thunder in the Valley on July 12.

For the second consecutive season, Supermodifieds will compete at the .375-mile Shasta Speedway in Northern California with a showing on May 17.

One of the cornerstone events returns on June 13 and 14 for the Diamond Cup at Idaho’s Meridian Speedway. Part of the Super Modified Reunion, it features the $5,000 to win JP Memorial.

Supermodifieds return to Stockton 99 Speedway for a highly anticipated appearance on August 23 at the venerable quarter-mile oval in Northern California.

The series concludes with the prestigious 52nd Annual Harvest Classic on September 27 at California’s Madera Speedway, televised on MAVTV.

Entering its third season in 2025, the Speed Tour Supermodified Series has seen a number of the best open wheel champions in the west participate in the high-speed action. Drivers from Arizona, California, Canada, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and many more are expected to compete throughout the upcoming campaign.

There are former champions in the car owner ranks as well with newly crowned West Coast Motorsports Hall of Famer Mike Sargent, as well as former drivers Jeff Kennedy, Warren Budell, Rick Hatch and David Twyman. Other car owners include Kevin Hays, Don Weber, Jeff Cook, John Plecq and Dan Rose.

For more information, contact Mark Pasquale at (408) 431-6570.

2025 Speed Tour Supermodfied Series schedule (Subject to Change)

April 19th Hermiston Raceway OR Season Opener

May 17th Shasta Speedway CA

June 12th Meridian Speedway ID Test and Tune

June 13th Meridian Speedway ID Naylor Classic

June 14th Meridian Speedway ID JP Memorial

July 12th Wenatchee Valley WA Thunder in the Valley

August 23rd Stockton 99 Speedway CA

Sept 27th Madera Speedway CA Harvest Classic