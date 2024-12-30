Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals Returns Bigger Than Ever

BARBERVILLE, FL (Dec. 30, 2024) – The 12 days of Christmas may be over, but 15 days of Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals are still to come.

Attracting hundreds of the best dirt racing drivers in the country, displaying a fair-like atmosphere in the midway and presenting nightly edge-of-your-seat racing, the massive Volusia Speedway Park event is bigger than ever in 2025, spanning Jan. 30 to Feb. 15.

Now a three-week event, Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals will kick off with the debut of the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, Jan. 30-Feb. 1 ­– accompanied by the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, which will be continuing their Florida Speedweek tour.

The following two weeks will see the return of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars, DIRTcar Late Models, Super DIRTcar Series, World of Outlaws Late Model Series and more DIRTcar UMP Modified action.

Seven Big Gator trophies – the most sought-after symbol of triumph for dirt racers in February – will await the weekly champions. Titles will be awarded to the drivers that earn the most points during their week with the ASCS National Tour, World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, UMP Modifieds, USAC Sprint Cars, Late Models, and Super DIRTcar Series. Two Big Gator trophies will be awarded to the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds on Saturday, Feb. 8 – one for Saturday’s Gator Championship Feature winner and one for the weeklong Big Gator champion (the Jan. 30-Feb. 1 races don’t count toward the Big Gator championship but do count toward the Florida Speedweek championship).

Tickets for all three weeks are on sale now at DIRTcarNationals.com/Tickets. If you can’t make it to the track, every night will be streamed live on DIRTVision.

Weekly Highlights:

WEEK 1 (Jan. 30-Feb. 1)

The best 360 Sprint Car drivers in the country will help the American Sprint Car Series National Tour make its debut at “The World’s Fastest Half Mile” with three straight days of racing. The first two nights will pay $3,000 to win, while Saturday’s finale will pay $12,000 to win.

The DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will also race all three nights to kick off a record nine-days of UMP Modified racing at Volusia Speedway Park.

WEEK 2 (Feb. 3-Feb. 8)

Year 48 for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will kick off with a stout field of Sprint Car drivers racing for four straight days. The first night on Wednesday, Feb. 5, will be a non-points event and then the next three nights, Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 6-8, will count toward the Series championship – all four nights will count toward the Big Gator championship.

Reigning World of Outlaws champion David Gravel earned his third Big Gator title in 2024, becoming the fourth driver to open the season with a Big Gator championship and end it with a Series championship. He joined Daryn Pittman (2013), Donny Schatz (2018) and Brad Sweet (2020).

The DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – bringing more than 100 cars – will run six Features a night Monday through Friday, building toward the 30-lap, $5,000-to-win, Gator Championship on Saturday. Among the 100-plus competitors will be Kenny Wallace, again driving a car for World of Outlaws Late Model competitor Nick Hoffman.

WEEK 3 (Feb. 10-Feb. 15)

The final week, which leads to the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16, will showcase three racing divisions – Non-Wing Sprint Cars (USAC), Late Models (DIRTcar and World of Outlaws) and Big Block Modifieds (Super DIRTcar Series).

Non-Wing Sprint Cars will thrill fans for the first two nights (Feb. 10-11), running the wall from corner to corner, along with the DIRTcar Late Models, which will also run three Features on Wednesday. The Super DIRTcar Series will run four straight nights Wednesday through Saturday, where reigning Series champion Mat Williamson will try to go for his third-straight Big Gator crown. And the World of Outlaws Late Models will help wrap up the week with the Big Blocks, Thursday through Saturday.

PLAN AHEAD:

Dates: Jan. 30-Feb. 15

Location: Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, FL)

Full Event Info & Schedule: CLICK HERE

Get Your Tickets: CLICK HERE

Stream Live: DIRTVision.com

World of Outlaws Merch: CLICK HERE

Volusia Speedway Park Merch: CLICK HERE

LAST YEAR’S STATS:

DIRTcar UMP Modified Winners:

Feb. 10 — Kyle Strickler (Gator Championship winner)

Feb. 9 — Michael Leach, Will Krup, Zeke McKenzie, Tyler Nicely, David Stremme, Jonathan Taylor

Feb. 8 — Dave Pinkerton, Greg Moore, Jonathan Taylor, Dustin Sorensen, Ken Schrader, Ryan Ayers

Feb. 7 — Dustin Sorensen, Trevor Neville, Raymond Kable, Kenny Wallace, Charlie Mefford, Tyler Nicely

Feb. 6 — Kyle Strickler, Tom Berry Jr., Charlie Mefford, Tyler Nicely, Ken Schrader, Lucas Lee

Feb. 5 — Brian Ruhlman, Mitch Thomas, Tyler Nicely, Tim Ward, David Stremme, Will Krup

World of Outlaws Sprint Car Winners:

Feb. 10 — Sheldon Haudenschild

Feb. 9 — Tyler Courtney

Feb. 8 — David Gravel

Feb. 7 — Brad Sweet

USAC Sprint Car Winners:

Feb. 13 — Logan Seavey (X2)

DIRTcar Late Model Winners:

Feb. 14 — Bobby Pierce, Mike Marlar, Brandon Sheppard (Split Features), Bobby Pierce (make up Feature from Monday)

Feb. 13 — Devin Moran

Super DIRTcar Series Winners:

Feb. 16 — Matt Sheppard

Feb. 15 — Mat Williamson

Feb. 14 — Matt Sheppard

World of Outlaws Late Model Winners:

Feb. 16 — Devin Moran

Feb. 15 — Nick Hoffman

EVENT STATS:

Track Size: 1/2-mile

Track Records:

410 Sprint Cars – 12.569 sec. by Paul McMahan on Feb. 10, 2011

360 Sprint Cars – 14.160 sec. by Brenham Crouch on Jan. 27, 2023

Big Block Modifieds – 16.754 sec. by Jamie Mills on Feb. 21, 2015

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – 17.031 sec. by Ethan Dotson on Nov. 18, 2022

Non-Wing Sprint Cars – 16.151 sec. by CJ Leary on Feb. 13, 2024

Super Late Models – 15.100 sec. by Bobby Pierce on Jan. 19, 2024

Big Gator Champions:

410 Sprint Cars –

2024-David Gravel

2023-Logan Schuchart

2022-David Gravel

2021-Logan Schuchart

2020-Brad Sweet

2019-Daryn Pittman

2018-Donny Schatz

2017-David Gravel

2016-Brad Sweet

2015-Daryn Pittman

2014-Paul McMahan

2013-Daryn Pittman

2012-Sammy Swindell

Big Block Modifieds –

2024-Mat Williamson

2023-Mat Williamson

2022 – Jimmy Phelps

2021 – Max McLaughlin

2020 – Larry Wight

2019 – Larry Wight

2018 – Tim McCreadie

2017 – Brett Hearn

2016 – Matt Sheppard

2015 – Larry Wight

2014 – Stewart Friesen

2013 – Danny Johnson

2012 – Matt Sheppard

Non-Wing Sprint Cars –

2024 – Logan Seavey

2023 – Jake Swanson

2022 – CJ Leary

Super Late Models –

2024-Brandon Sheppard

2023-Tim McCreadie

2022-Devin Moran

2021-Devin Moran

2020-Brandon Sheppard

2019-Brandon Sheppard

2018-Chris Madden

2017-Shane Clanton

2016-Josh Richards

2015-Shane Clanton

2014-Scott Bloomquist

2013-Josh Richards

2012-Dennis Erb Jr

UMP Modifieds –

2024 – Tyler Nicely

2023 – Kyle Strickler

2022 – Nick Hoffman

2021 — Nick Hoffman

2020 — Nick Hoffman

2019 — Nick Hoffman

2018 — Nick Hoffman

2017 — Nick Hoffman

2016 — Nick Hoffman

2015 — Austin Dillon

2014 — Ty Dillon

2013 — Ken Schrader

2012 — Ty Dillon

ARTICLE: https://dirtcarnationals.com/news/1-month-alert-federated-auto-parts-dirtcar-nationals-returns-bigger-than-ever/

EVENT INFO: https://dirtcarnationals.com/info/faqs/

TRACK INFO: https://volusiaspeedwaypark.com

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/

