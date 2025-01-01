Great Lakes Super Sprints Reveals 2025 Schedule of Events

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – Officials with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro and ARP (GLSS) have announced the 2025 schedule of events which includes the events for the Michigan CAT Division and the Ohio CAT Division. The overall schedule features 43 dates across five states and the Canadian Providence of Ontario; 16 different tracks are currently planned with TBAs expected to increase that number. Of those 43 events, eight are non-points specials.

The season is set to begin on the road for a pair of non-points specials alongside the Hurricane Area Super Sprints on April 4th and 5th for the King of the Wing. Night one will be at the ¼ mile oval of Greenville Speedway in Greenville, Mississippi. Night two takes the would-be King of the Wings to Byram, Mississippi and Jackson Motor Speedway’s ¼ mile. One week later, another co-sanctioned event kicks off the Tour points season as I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tennessee welcomes GLSS alongside the United Sprint Car Series (USCS) on Friday and Saturday, April 11th and 12th. April caps off with the start of the Michigan CAT Division season at Crystal Motor Speedway in Crystal, MI on Saturday, April 19th. The following weekend, I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, MI hosts on Friday, April 25th with a TBA on Saturday, April 26th.

May welcomes in the first trip to Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, OH on Friday, May 2nd. That event is paired with a raindate for the Crystal event in April. The Ohio CAT Division returns to Limaland on Friday, May 16th and Friday, May 23rd to wrap up the last month of the spring. The Friday, May 23rd date is the kickoff to the Memorial Day Weekend of racing that also includes Millstream Speedway in Findlay, OH on Saturday, May 24th and Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, OH on Sunday, May 25th.

In June, it’s back to Limaland Motorsports Park on Friday, June 6th before continuing south to Lawrenceburg Speedway in Lawrenceburg, IN on Saturday, June 7th. Hartford Speedway’s lone date on the 2025 calendar comes on Friday, June 13th ahead of the first stop at Quincy, MI’s Butler Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 14th. Friday, June 20th the Series heads back to I-96 Speedway before moving north to Muskegon, MI’s Thunderbird Raceway on Saturday, June 21st. Another TBA placeholder is on the schedule for Friday, June 27th before a return to Crystal Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 28th.

GLSS will celebrate our Nation’s Independence starting on Thursday, July 3rd before moving over to Limaland Motorsports Park on Friday, July 4th, and finally to Millstream Speedway on Saturday, July 5th. The first trip to Canada comes July 11th and 12th with trips to Ohsweken and Buxton Speedways as a non-points tune-up event ahead of a regular season trip in August. GLSS returns to the states on Friday, July 25th at I-96 Speedway before jumping over to Crystal Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 26th.

August begins with a stop at Millstream Speedway on Friday, August 1st before the first stop of the season at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, OH on Saturday, August 2nd. Silver Bullet Speedway holds down the Saturday, August 9th spot while a dancing partner is found for Friday, August 8th. Friday, August 15th and Saturday, August 16th it’s an I-96 Speedway and Butler Motor Speedway weekend before the Tour heads across the border the following weekend. After a successful co-sanctioned event with the Canadian-based Southern Ontario Sprints last season, GLSS is bringing the Tour to Ohsweken Speedway on Friday, August 22nd and Buxton Speedway on Saturday, August 23rd. The final points-paying weekend of the season is still being put together, but one thing is for certain – champions will be crowned on Sunday, August 31st at Crystal Motor Speedway. The Friday and Saturday dates of Labor Day Weekend are still TBD.

In September, it’s back to Ohsweken Speedway in Canada for the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals September 11th-13th. Finally, the season ends with a special non-points show at Eldora Speedway during the 4-Crown Nationals. The Great Lakes Super Sprints will race alongside the High Limit Racing Sprint Cars and the USAC Silver Crown qualifying.

