NAPA AUTO PARTS PRESENTS 36TH SEASON OF THUNDER ON THE HILL 2025, ONLY AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA January 3, 2025 . . . . . . . . . . . . .The thirty-sixth season of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will return to the Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, PA and the first of three high-powered events will open the Thunder Series on Tuesday night, May 20. The big night of sprint car racing will find Levan Machine & Truck Equipment presenting the RICH MAR Florist Kubota Hight Limit Racing 410 Sprints.

This will be the third visit by High Limits to Grandview Speedway. Thunder on the Hill and Grandview Speedway were proudly one of just twelve tracks in the country selected to host this organization in their first season in 2023.

Time trials and heat race qualifying will open the show leading up to the 35 lap $20,000 to win main event.

Prior winners of this event were Rico Abreu in 2023 as Pennsylvania driver Brent Marks took the win in 2024. Marks also pocketed a $2,000 bonus posted by Pioneer Pole Buildings for the first Pennsylvania driver to win a High Limit event at Grandview. PPB will again post a PA $2,000 bonus for the May 20 event.

The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder Series will continue with the opening night of the 18th Annual Amsoil USAC Non-Wing Sprints Eastern Storm National Tour on Tuesday night, June 17 with a 7:30 PM starting time. Thunder on the Hill and Grandview Speedway were the nucleus of the creation of the USAC Eastern Storm and it is so fitting that they would again host the opening event of the Eastern Storm.

Pioneer Pole Buildings is the race night sponsor as the top non-wing sprint racers chase the Levan Machine & Turck Equipment $10,000 Series Point Fund. This event is the Jesse Hockett Classic, a 40 lap feature paying $6,000 to the winner in a tribute to Jesse Hockett. The Grandview 358 Modifieds will be on the racing program taking part in a series of qualifying events highlighted by a 30 lap feature paying $3,000 to win. PPB will again post a $2,000 bonus for a first time Thunder Modified feature winner. $5,000 to win 30 laps for your first Thunder win is a treat, previously earned by Alex Yancowski as Eric Kormann pulled off the accomplishment in 2024.

The 358 Modifieds will follow the weekly Grandview Speedway car specifications.

The Thunder finale is set for Tuesday night, July 1 when the Pennsylvania 410 Sprints Speed Week Series and the 358 Modifieds team up for a spectacular doubleheader. Start time is 7:30 PM with the 410 sprints opening with time trials followed by a series of qualifying events leading up to the Hodnett Cup, a 35 lap feature paying $10,000 to win. The 358 Modifieds will also compete in qualifying events and a 30 lap feature paying $3,000 to win. Once again, Pioneer Pole Buildings will post a $2,000 bonus to any first time Thunder Modified feature winner.

NAPA AUTO PARTS PRESENTS 36TH SEASON OF THUNDER ON THE HILL 2025

ONLY AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY

TUESDAY, MAY 20 7:30 PM

(Rain Date: Wednesday, May 21)

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Presents

RICH MAR FLORIST

KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT RACING 410 SPRINTS

$20,000 TO WIN 35 Laps

PPB $2,000 FIRST TIME PA WINNERS BONUS

TUESDAY JUNE 17 7:30 PM

PIONEER POLE BUILDINGS

Presents

AMSOIL USAC NON-WING SPRINTS NATIONAL TOUR

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

EASTERN STORM $10,000 POINT FUND

JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC 40 LAPS $6,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

PPB $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

TUESDAY, JULY 1 7:30 PM

PENNSYLVANIA 410 SPRINTS SPEED WEEK SERIES

THE HODNETT CUP 35 LAPS $10,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

PPB $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill

THUNDER ON THE HILL 2025 SPONSORS

NAPA Auto Parts and NAPA Auto Care Centers are returning for their 33rd year as proud sponsors of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series. NAPA Auto Parts Stores and Auto Care Centers are proud to be associated with Bob Miller, the Rogers Family and the Thunder on the Hill Series at Grandview Speedway. We realize the local race tracks are the heart of racing in the community and we are thrilled to be a small part of it.

NAPA Auto Store locations which support the Thunder Series include:

Ambler Kutztown Reading Glenside Pennsburg Auto Parts

Collegeville Auto Parts Lansdale Southampton Frazer Phoenixville Auto Parts

Downingtown Norristown Strafford Horsham

Gilbertsville Auto Body Pottstown Auto Parts Telford Auto Body Quakertown

Rich Mar Florists are proud to be your award-winning in-person and online floral gifting company that makes sending as enjoyable as receiving. Rich Mar has always been a family business with the intent of giving back to the community that has us who they are today. We have created a seamless shopping experience to help you make anyone’s day better…in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

Rich Mar Florist Owner Jonathan Morrissey commented, ” I know fans packed the house last year and we look forward to seeing a full grandstand again this year Tuesday, May 20. Our brand gets to do so many amazing events in athletics and motorsports but it always means more when its right in our backyard and we can showcase our brand to the local area. Rich Mar Florists is located in Allentown, P

A and services the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Visit: https://richmarflorist.com Call: 610-437-5588

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment: Since 1936, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment has been your one-stop-shop for custom repair and production machining, and driveline services, and they are known throughout the East Coast for servicing commercial and fleet customers with custom work truck builds. They are also your go-to for all your CTech needs! Additionally, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment offers general truck repair and maintenance to help you keep your commercial fleet in top condition throughout your busy work schedule. For more information on Levan Machine and Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA please visit their website at: www.levanmachine.com

Pioneer Pole Buildings is the premier builder of post frame buildings in PA, NJ, DE, MD, WV, VA and NY. Founded in 1998, Pioneer Pole Buildings has established a solid reputation for providing customers with top-quality buildings at very affordable prices. They also place a high priority on creating a superior building experience for our customers, BEFORE …DURING …and AFTER construction.

Visit: www.pioneerpolebuildings.com, Call 1-888-448-2505.