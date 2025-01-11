LVMS, TMS partner with Brad Sweet for the 39th annual Chili Bowl to Promote Kubota High Limit Racing Events

From High Limit Racing

(January 10, 2025) – Speedway Motorsports and two of its most iconic speedways, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, announced they will sponsor RMS Racing driver Brad Sweet for the Jan. 12-19 Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Okla.

Sweet, the co-owner and defending Kubota High Limit Racing champion, will use a new paint scheme at the Chili Bowl Nationals depicting the two speedways that will host both NASCAR and High Limit events later this year. Fans will get a first glance at the new scheme during Sunday’s practice session. Sweet also will compete in Monday’s Race of Champions, Tuesday’s Preliminary Night and Saturday’s Chili Bowl finale night. All of the events will be streamed live on FloRacing.

“The Chili Bowl is one of the marquee dirt racing events of the year,” Sweet said. “To carry the names of two of the greatest speedways in the country on our car will be a lot of fun. Both Las Vegas and Texas are home to some of the best NASCAR races, but they also have two of the greatest dirt racing facilities in the country. It would be incredible to win this event carrying their names.”

Late last year, the Kubota High Limit Racing series partnership with Speedway Motorsports continued to grow when it announced a new home for its season-opening race in “The Entertainment Capital of the World,” which will be held at The Dirt Track at LVMS on March 13 and 15, 2025. The debut of Kubota High Limit Racing at LVMS will mark the first time in six years that a national sprint car series will compete at the half-mile oval.

“We’re thrilled to see this partnership between Speedway Motorsports and both of our speedways at such a renowned event like the Chili Bowl,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “Brad is a fierce competitor, an all-around great racer and we hope to see our car in Victory Lane. He now has all of us at LVMS, TMS and Speedway Motorsports rooting for him.”

Sweet is a familiar face at TMS. Last year, he donned the cowboy hat and celebrated in Victory Lane, when he won the High Limit preliminary night at Texas Motor Speedway in October.

“Texas Motor Speedway is proud to be a part of this Speedway Motorsports partnership with Brad Sweet and the RMS Racing team during the non-stop excitement of this year’s Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa,” said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber. “Brad has had great success at the Chili Bowl, so we look forward to seeing him compete throughout the week on FloRacing before he and Kubota High Limit Racing take over the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on May 1 and 3 and again Oct. 17 and 18 for the series’ championship weekend.”

Tickets for the Kubota High Limit Racing season opener at LVMS on March 13 and 15 can be purchased here. Tickets for the Kubota High Limit Racing Stockyard Stampede at TMS on May 1 and 3 can be purchased here and tickets for the Kubota High Limit Racing All-In Championship Weekend at TMS on October 17 and 18 will be available at a later date.

All Kubota High Limit Racing events will be streamed live on FloRacing. To subscribe to FloRacing and gain access to all High Limit Racing events, archived races and content, and more, click here.