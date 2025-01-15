CAMPING AND DISCOUNTED TWO-DAY TICKET PACKAGES NOW AVAILABLE FOR ALL-IN CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

From High Limit Racing

The 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing season all comes down to this: All-In Championship Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway! Join us at The Dirt Track to see who will be crowned a champion.

Discounted two-day reserved and general admission ticket packages are now available for the Kubota High Limit Racing event here. Tickets will increase to full price on March 1. Individual day tickets will be available to purchase on March 1.

All two-day reserved ticket packages purchased online prior to Noon, local time on October 17 will receive a FREE two-day pit pass upgrade. The pit pass upgrade tent will be located inside the main grandstand gate and will be open from 4pm until 7pm each race night.

Single-day and multi-day camping packages for the weekend are also available. The camping area is located directly across from the pit entrance.

The full 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing schedule can be found here.

*Kyle Larson’s and Christopher Bell’s schedules are subject to change.