Ryan Newton Wins the President’s Cup at Avalon

LARA, VIC (January 22, 2025) — Ryan Newton kicked off one of the biggest weeks in Australian Sprint Car Racing by winning the President’s cup Wednesday night at Avalon Raceway. Newton, from Queensland, NSW, had just moved into the second position around Brock Hallett on lap 15 of the 30 lap main event when Lachlan McHugh suffered a flat tire five laps later. Newton then held off a sixth starting Jamie Veal for the victory. Hallett, James McFadden, and Callum Williamson rounded out the top five.

Corey Eliason was the highest finishing American driver in 8th position. Garet Williamson also made the A-Main finishing in 10th. Chase Randall and Cole Macedo both missed making the President’s cup main event.

President’s Cup

Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria

Avalon Raceway

Lara, Victoria

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Q66-Ryan Newton

2. V35-Jamie Veal

3. Q5-Brock Hallett

4. WX23-James McFadden

5. W3-Callum Williamson

6. N47-Marcus Dumesny

7. T22-Jock Goodyer

8. W17-Cory Eliason

9. V17-Dennis Jones

10. USA44-Garet Williamson

11. T62-Tate Frost

12. V8-Bobby Daly

13. W8-Andrew Priolo

14. V37-Grant Anderson

15. V25-Jack Lee

16. N78-Kobi Wright

17. V68-Brett Milburn

18. W14-Jason Pryde

19. V55-Parker Scott

20. V2-Lachlan McHugh