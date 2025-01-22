Ryan Newton Wins the President’s Cup at Avalon

LARA, VIC (January 22, 2025) — Ryan Newton kicked off one of the biggest weeks in Australian Sprint Car Racing by winning the President’s cup Wednesday night at Avalon Raceway. Newton, from Queensland, NSW, had just moved into the second position around Brock Hallett on lap 15 of the 30 lap main event when Lachlan McHugh suffered a flat tire five laps later. Newton then held off a sixth starting Jamie Veal for the victory. Hallett, James McFadden, and Callum Williamson rounded out the top five.
Corey Eliason was the highest finishing American driver in 8th position. Garet Williamson also made the A-Main finishing in 10th. Chase Randall and Cole Macedo both missed making the President’s cup main event.
President’s Cup
Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Avalon Raceway
Lara, Victoria
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Q66-Ryan Newton
2. V35-Jamie Veal
3. Q5-Brock Hallett
4. WX23-James McFadden
5. W3-Callum Williamson
6. N47-Marcus Dumesny
7. T22-Jock Goodyer
8. W17-Cory Eliason
9. V17-Dennis Jones
10. USA44-Garet Williamson
11. T62-Tate Frost
12. V8-Bobby Daly
13. W8-Andrew Priolo
14. V37-Grant Anderson
15. V25-Jack Lee
16. N78-Kobi Wright
17. V68-Brett Milburn
18. W14-Jason Pryde
19. V55-Parker Scott
20. V2-Lachlan McHugh