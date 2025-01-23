McFadden Wins the Kings Challenge

MT. GAMBIER, VIC (January 23, 2025) — James McFadden won the Kings Challenge in convincing fashion Thursday night at Borderline Speedway. McFadden drove by Marcus Dumesny on lap 10 and drove away from the field, opening up a 2.298 advantage over Luke Dillon at the finish line for his third victory of the 2025 calendar year.
Callum Williamson, Brock Hallett, and Grant Anderson rounded out the top five.
Cory Eliason was the highest finishing American driver in 9th position.
Sprint car teams in Australia now focus their attention on the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Premier Speedway in Warrnambool, Victory Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with it’s $40,000 top prize.
King’s Challenge
Borderline Speedway
Mt. Gambier, Victoria
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. WX23-James McFadden
2. S98-Luke Dillon
3. W3-Callum Williamson
4. Q5-Brock Hallett
5. V37-Grant Anderson
6. W26-Kerry Madsen
7. S52-Matt Egel
8. T62-Tate Frost
9. USA17-Cory Eliason
10. N47-Marcus Dumesny
11. S50-Dylan Jenkin
12. S14-Brendan Quinn
13. N55-Jessie Attard
14. V8-Bobby Daly
15. S20-Glen Sutherland
16. S3-Ben Morris
17. V98-Peter Doukas
18. S11-Scott Enderl
19. T22-Jock Goodyer
20. A1-Lachlan Mchugh