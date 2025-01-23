McFadden Wins the Kings Challenge

MT. GAMBIER, VIC (January 23, 2025) — James McFadden won the Kings Challenge in convincing fashion Thursday night at Borderline Speedway. McFadden drove by Marcus Dumesny on lap 10 and drove away from the field, opening up a 2.298 advantage over Luke Dillon at the finish line for his third victory of the 2025 calendar year.

Callum Williamson, Brock Hallett, and Grant Anderson rounded out the top five.

Cory Eliason was the highest finishing American driver in 9th position.

Sprint car teams in Australia now focus their attention on the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Premier Speedway in Warrnambool, Victory Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with it’s $40,000 top prize.

King’s Challenge

Borderline Speedway

Mt. Gambier, Victoria

Thursday, January 23, 2025

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. WX23-James McFadden

2. S98-Luke Dillon

3. W3-Callum Williamson

4. Q5-Brock Hallett

5. V37-Grant Anderson

6. W26-Kerry Madsen

7. S52-Matt Egel

8. T62-Tate Frost

9. USA17-Cory Eliason

10. N47-Marcus Dumesny

11. S50-Dylan Jenkin

12. S14-Brendan Quinn

13. N55-Jessie Attard

14. V8-Bobby Daly

15. S20-Glen Sutherland

16. S3-Ben Morris

17. V98-Peter Doukas

18. S11-Scott Enderl

19. T22-Jock Goodyer

20. A1-Lachlan Mchugh