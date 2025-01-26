Great Lakes Super Sprints Add Limaland Motorsports Park on Friday, July 18th

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – Officials with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro & ARP and Limaland Motorsports Park have added another race to the calendar for the 2025 season with the Ohio CAT Division. One of the events originally listed as a “TBA” on the 2025 GLSS schedule has now been moved to Friday, July 18th.

The Ohio CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints Division will visit Limaland Motorsports Park a total of six times in 2025 with the addition of July 18th. Other dates include Friday, May 2nd, May 16th, May 23rd, June 6th, and July 4th.

Last season, Mother Nature only allowed for three shows at Limaland for the Great Lakes Super Sprints. Devon Dobie won the opening show on June 7th. Kasey Jedrzejek grabbed the Tim Allison Tribute win on July 5th, and Jac Nichols picked up his first career GLSS win on July 19th.

