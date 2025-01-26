Veteran, Gregg Dalman Eyes Full Season with the Michigan CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – Since the 90s, Gregg Dalman has wheeled a Sprint Car around the Great Lakes region. In 2025, “The Bulldog” will embark on his 27th year behind the wheel and hopes to cap it off with a Championship with the Michigan CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro and ARP. In addition to all of the Michigan CAT Division races, Dalman will also bring his No.49T to select Ohio Division shows and follow the Tour on select weekends.

The Bellevue, Michigan native currently sits seventh on the all-time wins list for the Great Lakes Super Sprints behind drivers like Dustin Daggett, Jared Horstman, Max Stambaugh, Phil Gressman, Randy Hannagan, and Ryan Ruhl. Five of those six drivers have something in common that Dalman would like to change on his resume; Great Lakes Super Sprints Champion. Dalman was one spot shy of a championship in 2018 when Daggett collected his first GLSS title in a season that saw the No.85 go to victory lane six times.

In 2025, The Michigan CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints will return to the sight of half of Dalman’s six wins with the Series in the nine seasons of competition. On Saturday, June 21st the Super Sprints will unload at Thunderbird Raceway for the first time since August of 2021; a race that Dalman won. In fact, Dalman is tied with 2016 GLSS Champion, Chase Ridenour for three wins at the Muskegon, MI facility and they are the only drivers to find victory lane at “T-Bird” more than once in eight visits to the facility.

Dalman has found success at other race tracks, however. In 2018, Dalman swept the events at Hartford Speedway earning Quick Time and the feature win over a 27-car field. Later that same year, Dalman beat 32 other drivers to win at Tri-City Motor Speedway. Daggett has since earned another win at each of those tracks with two a piece.

This season, Dalman hopes to bring an over 900-day winless streak to an end. Dalman’s last trip to Great Lakes Super Sprints Victory Lane came at Harford Speedway in June of 2022. The 53-year-old has been on the brink of another win earning three top fives in 2024 including a third-place finish at Tri City Motor Speedway in July and a runner-up at Limaland in 2023.

With his son Keegan Dalman by his side, the pair aim to bring home more consistency in 2025 with a Division Championship in the back of their minds.

“Try to get the 49T back up front night in and night out,” Dalman said when asked what his goals were in 2025. “If possible [we’d like to win a championship], if we can run up front the rest will take care of itself.”

Dalman’s 2025 season will begin with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro & ARP Tour at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, TN April 11-12th in a co-sanctioned event with the USCS Sprint Car Series. The Michigan CAT Division begins on Saturday, April 19th at Crystal Motor Speedway with the Ohio CAT Division currently scheduled to start on Friday, May 2nd at Limaland Motorsports Park.

For more information on the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro & ARP, log onto GreatLakesSprints.com. Find Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.