POWRi Racing to Relaunch the Illinois Midget Racing Association in 2025

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (1/29/25) POWRi Racing is excited to announce the relaunch of the Illinois Midget Racing Association (IMRA) for the 2025 season. This historic return will bring the IMRA to the forefront of regional racing at three premier Illinois venues: Spoon River Speedway, Macon Speedway, and Coles County Speedway.

“We are excited to contribute to the overall landscape of Illinois midget racing,” said Brian Rieck, owner of Coles County Speedway. He continued, “By alleviating the overhead costs of sanctioning fees and allowing the facilities to operate the events, we help both the series and the venues continue to grow.”

The IMRA will feature a competitive format aligned with regional series by implementing similar rule packages, aiming to foster greater competition and collaboration among regional racing communities while providing an accessible platform for teams and drivers to showcase their talents. A one-time $100 mandatory membership payment will cover $100K secondary medical insurance, with no pill draw fee for competitors at events. Rules are available online at http://www.powri.com/rules/ under the IMRA tab.

“Our vision is to honor the legacy that Tracy Hull and his family built with the Illinois Midget Racing Association while enhancing the competitive spirit of midget racing regionally,” said Talin Turner, Director of POWRi. He added, “We are thrilled to bring IMRA back in 2025 and offer drivers, teams, and fans an exciting alternative to our National and West Leagues.”

2025 POWRi IMRA Midget League Schedule

Date | Track | Location

Saturday, April 12 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL

Saturday, April 19 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Saturday, April 26 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Saturday, May 3 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL

Saturday, May 17 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Saturday, May 24 | Spoon River Speedway | Lewistown, IL

Saturday, May 31 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Saturday, June 7 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL

Saturday, June 14 | Spoon River Speedway | Lewistown, IL

Saturday, June 21 | Spoon River Speedway | Lewistown, IL

Saturday, July 5 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Saturday, July 12 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL

Saturday, July 19 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Saturday, July 26 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Saturday, August 2 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Saturday, August 9 | Spoon River Speedway | Lewistown, IL

Saturday, August 16 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL

Friday, August 22 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Saturday, August 23 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Saturday, September 6 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Saturday, September 13 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL

Saturday, September 27 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Saturday, October 4 | Spoon River Speedway | Lewistown, IL

Saturday, October 11 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL

The IMRA will serve as an ideal proving ground for up-and-coming drivers while offering seasoned racers the opportunity to compete in a cost-effective and professionally managed environment. Event payouts will be as follows: 1. $1,000, 2. $500, 3. $350, 4. $300, 5. $200, 6. $190, 7. $180, 8. $170, 9. $160, 10-20: $150. The seasonal point fund payout will include: 1. $1,000, 2. $750, 3. $650, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $450, 7. $400, 8. $350, 9. $300, 10. $250. Adding even more intrigue to the seasonal agenda, selected events will be streamed live on Start2Finish TV.

The schedule is subject to alterations. Memberships are available for competitors at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/registrations/.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on X & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.