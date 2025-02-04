Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing Announces 2025 Partner Line-Up, Paint Schemes

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (Feb. 3, 2025) – The 2025 racing season gets underway this week and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR) is pleased to announce its partner line-up and unveil a fresh look for 10-Time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series (WoO) champion, Donny Schatz. Kicking off this year’s campaign with the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park (VSP) in Barberville, Fla., on Feb. 5 – 8, Schatz and the No. 15 team will begin its chase of an 12th WoO Sprint Car Series title.

Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers with over 4,000 locations across North America, will return as a co-primary partner on Schatz’s familiar No. 15 entry for the sixth season.

Also returning for a sixth year, Carquest, an American automotive parts distribution network owned and operated by Advance through over 1,100 independent retailers, will support Fargo, North Dakota’s Schatz as a co-primary partner setting aim on success from coast-to-coast in 2025 and ultimately a WoO championship. Carquest also celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Ford Performance, the official engine provider for TSR, will also return as a primary partner on Schatz’ No. 15. Owned and operated by the Ford Motor Company and headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., Ford Performance is responsible for the brand’s major racing operations globally as well as overseeing the development of Ford’s racing engines. The 2025 campaign will mark Schatz’s 29th season as a full-time WoO driver and his sixth utilizing the FPS 410 powerplant.

Continuing a 15-year relationship with the Brownsburg, Ind. based motorsports operation, Curb-Agajanian Racing will again partner with TSR as a co-entrant for Schatz. Partnering in 2010 for the first time, Curb-Agajanian Racing, Curb Records and TSR own a longstanding tradition of monumental success, acquiring not only victories but seven Knoxville Nationals championships and six World of Outlaws championships.

Debuting an innovative marketing relationship in 2025, TSR is proud welcome Martin One Source (MOS) as the “Official Communications Partner of Tony Stewart Racing Sprint Car” to our racing family. Headquartered in Central Illinois, MOS delivers comprehensive print, apparel, promotional, signage, and direct mail services to organizations nationwide. Striving to provide excellence to industry leaders, MOS combines cutting-edge technology with proven expertise to strengthen clients’ brand presence.

TSR is also proud to welcome back Mobil 1, which has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running for 51 years. With products that combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops on the road and the track.

Schatz will commence the season at VSP on Feb. 5 – 8 as the WoO Sprint Car Series roars back to action for four nights of racing to open the DIRTcar Nationals. For those who can’t make the journey to the Sunshine State, DIRTvision will provide coverage of every lap from Florida as well as every other series event in 2025. For more information regarding DIRTvision, please visit www.dirtvision.com.

For details pertaining to the WoO Sprint Car Series, please visit www.worldofoutlaws.com. For event information, gate times and ticket prices for the DIRTcar Nationals, please visit www.volusiaspeedwaypark.com and www.dirtcarnationals.com. For more information regarding Donny Schatz, please visit www.donnyschatzmotorsports.com.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 5, 2025, Advance operated 4,781 stores primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,125 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

About Ford Performance

Ford Performance is based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for Ford’s performance vehicle development and major racing operations globally, including NASCAR, IMSA, SRO British GT, FIA World Rally Championship, Supercars Championship, World of Outlaws, Ultra4, SCORE-International, FIA Rally-Raid, Formula Drift, NHRA, Rebelle Rally, Thailand Super Series and our latest commitment in Formula 1 with Red Bull Ford Powertrains. Ford Performance also maintains a constantly evolving fleet of electric performance demonstrators to showcase the limits of electrification technology. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford’s racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing’s activities, please visit Performance.Ford.com or follow @FordPerformance on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, TikTok and YouTube.

About Curb Records

Celebrating 60 years in business, Curb Records is the largest independently distributed record company in America. Owned and operated by Mike Curb and founded in 1964, Curb Records has achieved 435 number one records, over 1,500 Top Ten records and charted over 4,500 total records. With over a half century in operation, Curb Records has been influential in the careers of some of the biggest names in music, including: Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr., Rodney Atkins, Lee Brice, LeAnn Rimes, The Judds, Dylan Scott, Sawyer Brown, for KING & COUNTRY, Wyn Starks, Wynonna, Lyle Lovett, Big Daddy Weave, We Are Messengers, Natalie Grant, Jo Dee Messina, Hannah Ellis, Mo Pitney, Hal Ketchum, and Kelsey Hart, among many others.

About Martin One Source (MOS)

Martin One Source (MOS), a subsidiary of Automated Communications Inc. (ACI), is a premier branding solutions provider with over 35 years of industry expertise. Headquartered in Central Illinois, MOS delivers comprehensive print, apparel, promotional, signage, and direct mail services to organizations nationwide. As a trusted partner to industry leaders, we combine cutting-edge technology with proven expertise to strengthen our clients’ brand presence. MOS centralizes all branding needs under one roof, executing with precision and proactive customer service to help organizations of all sizes achieve their objectives. For more information, please visit martinonesource.com, or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tony Stewart Racing Sprint Car

Celebrating its 25th season in 2025, Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) is the multi-title winning sprint car team owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart. Since its inception in 2001, the organization has captured 27 owners’ titles – 14 in USAC, nine in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series, and four in the All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midget Racing Series. From its headquarters in Brownsburg, Indiana, TSR fields the No. 15 sprint car for 10-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz on the full World of Outlaws schedule, as well as in other select sprint car races throughout the United States. For more information, please visit us on the Web at www.TonyStewartRacing.com and on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok. #25In25