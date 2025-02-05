POWRi Sanctions Elite Outlaw Sprints and Elite Non-Wing Sprints

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (2/3/25) POWRi Racing, a premier sanctioning body for grassroots and open-wheel racing, has expanded its portfolio by adding the prestigious and rapidly growing Elite Outlaw Sprints and Elite Non-Wing Sprints to its ranks. This strategic move underscores POWRi’s commitment to diversifying its on-track offerings and providing a platform for competitive, top-tier sprint car racing nationwide.

“The partnership with POWRi Racing marks an exciting new chapter for the Elite Outlaw Sprints and Elite Non-Wing Sprints,” said Nathan Moore of the Elite Series. “We believe joining forces with POWRi will bring immense value to our drivers, teams, and fans, and we eagerly anticipate the opportunities this partnership will create.”

The sanctioning of the Elite Outlaw Sprints and Elite Non-Wing Sprints, primarily based in Texas and Oklahoma, further solidifies POWRi’s position as a trailblazer in the sprint car racing industry. This partnership promotes talent development, delivers thrilling racing experiences, and brings valuable resources to elevate the already esteemed Elite Sprint Series.

“This expansion aligns perfectly with POWRi’s mission to support and promote both grassroots and professional racing,” said Talin Turner, Director of POWRi Racing. “We are thrilled to work with the Elite Series teams, drivers, and fans to elevate the sport and grow its presence in the region. As we continue expanding our 410 series across the Midwest, partnerships with organizations like Elite are essential to our success.”

The Elite Outlaw Sprints and Elite Non-Wing Sprints have established themselves as premier sprint car series, delivering top-notch competition and drawing passionate fans. With the backing of POWRi Racing, both series are now poised for even greater growth and success.

2025 POWRi Elite Outlaw Sprint Schedule

Date | Track | Location | To-Win

*Friday, February 21 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Fort Worth, TX | $5,000

*Saturday, February 22 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Fort Worth, TX | $7,000

Thursday, February 27 | 37 Speedway | Pleasanton, TX | $4,000

Friday, February 28 | South Texas Race Ranch | Corpus Christi, TX | $4,000

Saturday, March 1 | South Texas Race Ranch | Corpus Christi, TX | $4,000

Sunday, March 2 | TBA

*Friday, April 25 | Creek County Speedway | Sapulpa, OK | $5,000

*Saturday, April 26 | Tri-State Speedway | Pocola, OK | $5,000

Friday, May 2 | Rocket Raceway Park | Petty, TX | $4,000

Friday, June 6 | TBA

Saturday, June 7 | TBA

Friday June 20 | HOT Speedway | Elm Mott, TX | $3,000

Saturday, June 21 | Kennedale Speedway Park | Kennedale, TX | $3,000

Saturday, June 28 | Lawton Speedway | Lawton, OK | $3,000

Saturday, July 12 | Texarkana 67 Speedway | Texarkana, AR | $4,646

Friday, August 1 | HOT Speedway | Elm Mott, TX | $3,000

Saturday, August 2 | TBA

Friday, August 22 | Big O Speedway | Ennis, TX | $3,000

Saturday, August 23 | Kennedale Speedway Park | Kennedale, TX | $3,000

*Thursday, September 18 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO | TBA

*Friday, September 19 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO | TBA

*Saturday, September 20 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO | $10,000

*Friday, November 7 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Fort Worth, TX | $5,000

*Saturday, November 8 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Fort Worth, TX | $7,000

*In Conjunction with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprints

2025 Elite Non-Wing Sprint Schedule

Date | Track | Location

Saturday, April 12 | RPM Speedway | Crandall, TX

Saturday, April 19 | Big O Speedway | Ennis, TX

Saturday, May 31 | TBA

Friday, July 4 | TBA

Saturday, July 5 | Houston Motorsports Park | Houston, TX

Friday, July 25 | Beaver County Raceway | Beaver, OK

Saturday, July 26 | Route 66 Motor Speedway | Amarillo, TX

Saturday, August 16 | Lawton Speedway | Lawton, OK

Saturday, September 13 | RPM Speedway | Crandall, TX

Thursday, September 18 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO

Friday, September 19 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO

Saturday, September 20 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO

Thursday, September 25 | TBA

Friday, September 26 | Texarkana 67 Speedway | Texarkana, AR

Saturday, September 27 | Texarkana 67 Speedway | Texarkana, AR

Saturday, October 11 | Big O Speedway | Ennis, TX

Friday, October 17 | Dodge City Raceway Park | Dodge City, KS

Saturday, October 18 | TBA

Friday, November 7 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Fort Worth, TX

Saturday, November 8 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Fort Worth, TX

Series schedules are subject to change, with TBA details to be announced upon confirmation.

Now under the POWRi Racing banner, the Elite Outlaw Sprints and Elite Non-Wing Sprints will continue to deliver the high-octane racing action that fans and competitors have come to expect. Furthermore, both series will benefit from POWRi’s extensive marketing network, membership incentives, and operational support, ensuring sustained growth and success.

Stay tuned for updates and announcements about the upcoming seasons of the POWRi Elite Outlaw Sprints as well as the POWRi Elite Non-Wing Sprints.

Competitors can find the Membership Registration link on the top right side of the POWRi website, under the Info link located at the top of the website, or https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/registrations/.

RaceOn will be the official streaming provider of the Elite Series. More information and subscription details can be found at www.raceon.com.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.