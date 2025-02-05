USCS KICKS OFF 29TH SEASON WITH 14-RACE WINTER HEAT SERIES

By Roby Helm

FAYETTEVILLE, GA – The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented by Hoosier Racing Tire kicks off its 29th season with the 14-race Winter Heat Series for the months of February and March at six different tracks in three different states. The USCS Winter Heat Series will pay a Point Fund to the Top 10 drivers that compete in all 14 events.

The 2025 USCS Winter Heat Series will kick off with a pair of races at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Florida, on Friday and Saturday, February 7 and 8. The Saturday, February 8 event will pay $10,000-to-win.

The following weekend, the USCS Winter Heat Series moves to Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida, for the next two weekends with four races on February 14 and 15, and February 21 and 22.

Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, MS will host the next two USCS Winter Heat races on February 28 and March 1.

Deep South Speedway in Loxley, AL will be the host next two USCS Winter Heat stops on March 7 and March 8.

Rounds 11 and 12 of the USCS Winter Heat Series will be held at North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, Alabama, on March 14 and March 15.

The final weekend of the 2025 USCS Winter Heat Series will take place at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi on March 21 and March 22.

Both Hoosir race tires and methanol will be available at all 14 USCS Winter Heat events.

The final three weekends of the USCS Winter Heat Series at Deep South Speedway, North Alabama Speedway and Magnolia Motor Speedway will also be the first point races for the 2025 United Sprint Car Series Mid-South Region season. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, J&J Supply of NC, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSE Racing Products, Butlerbuilt, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

2025 UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES WINTER HEAT SERIES SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

February 7, Hendry County Raceway Park, Clewiston, FL

February 8, Hendry County Raceway Park, Clewiston, FL – $10,000-To-Win

February 14, Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

February 15, Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

February 21, Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

February 22, Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

February 28, Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

March 1, Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

March 7, Deep South Speedway, Loxley, AL*

March 8, Deep South Speedway, Loxley, AL*

March 14, North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL*

March 15, North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL*

March 21, Magnolia Motor Speedway, Columbus, MS*

March 22, Magnolia Motor Speedway, Columbus, MS*

*USCS Mid-South Region Points Race