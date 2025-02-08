WIX® Filters Races Into World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series as Preferred Filter of 2025

By Alex Nieten

GASTONIA, N.C. (Feb. 7, 2025) – WIX Filters has announced they will be partnering with World Racing Group as the Preferred Filter of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has a national following and is the most viewed dirt track racing in the U.S., generating more than one million fans across its 90-race schedule that spans the country.

“Racers everywhere depend on the reliability of WIX Filters to ensure their high-performance cars remain competitive on the racetrack,” said Tina Davis, Senior Marketing Manager for WIX Filters. “World of Outlaws fans will have the opportunity to see the protection and reliability our filters provide in one of the most demanding racing series in the world.”

WIX will highlight their long legacy in racing by sponsoring the WIX Filters Heat Race #3 – one of the ways racers can make it to the Feature race and a chance at Victory Lane. The sponsorship highlights the unparalleled trust racers place in WIX Filters to help them cross the finish line.

In addition, WIX Filters will sponsor a Competitor Contingency Award Program— in which winners will receive a cash prize for displaying the WIX Filters decal.

“WIX Filters is an iconic automotive brand, and we’re excited to welcome them to the World of Outlaws and dirt racing community,” said Brian Carter, World of Outlaws CEO. “Many of their customers are already race fans and we look forward to entertaining them at every event and welcoming those who experience the World of Outlaws for the first time.”

In addition to the series sponsorship, WIX is a technical partner of championship winning World of Outlaws team Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR). TSR fields a Sprint Car for 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz, who holds over 300 wins in the Series and is ranked 3rd all-time. TSR has been a longtime partner with WIX, counting on WIX Filter’s advanced filtration to keep their 900-HP cars protected under the grueling conditions of dirt track racing.

About WIX Filters

Since 1939, WIX® Filters has been an innovator in filtration products. Its product line includes oil, air, cabin interior, fuel, coolant, transmission and hydraulic filters for automobiles, trucks, off-road equipment and manufacturing applications. For more information, visit www.wixfilters.com.

ARTICLE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/wix-filters-races-into-world-of-outlaws-nos-energy-drink-sprint-car-series-as-the-preferred-filter-of-2025/

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners. Official partners include, NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Federated Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel). Also supported by : AMKUS, ARP (Automotive Racing Products), CASM Safety Products, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, FIREBULL, Honest Abe Roofing, Intercomp, J&J Auto Racing, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Smith Titanium Brake Systems, SPA Technique and WELD Racing.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.