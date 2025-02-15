World of Outlaws Saddling Up For Cowtown Classic at Kennedale in March

By Nick Graziano

KENNEDALE, TX (Feb. 14, 2025) – Days before celebrating its anniversary, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will return to the state where its legacy was born.

Texas’ Kennedale Speedway Park will host the World of Outlaws for the two-day Cowtown Classic, Friday-Saturday, March 14-15 – providing a $12,000 top prize both nights.

The World of Outlaws’ first race was run in Texas on March 18, 1978, at Devil’s Bowl Speedway – an hour east of Kennedale.

This year, before turning a year older, The Greatest Show on Dirt will bring the best Sprint Car drivers in the country back to Cowtown to thrill fans in the Fort Worth area. The Series’ made its debut at the track last year and Carson Macedo was the star of the show, holding off Texas-native Aaron Reutzel and eventual 2024 champion David Gravel for the win.

KEY INFO

Date: Friday-Saturday, March 14-15

Location: Kennedale, TX

Schedule:

2PM Gates Open

4PM Grandstand Gates Open

6:30PM Hot Laps/Qualifying

Racing to Follow

Last Race Stats:

Feature Winner – Carson Macedo on March 23, 2024

Lap Leaders – Carson Macedo (35)

Simpson Quick Time Award Winner – Carson Macedo (11.467 sec.)

Video Recap (March 23, 2024)



WORLD OF OUTLAWS STATS AT KENNEDALE

Track Record – 11.467 sec. set by Carson Macedo on March 23, 2024

Times Visited – 1

Previous Winners –

2024 – Carson Macedo on March 23