USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS RUMBLE AT MOHAVE VALLEY SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

FEBRUARY 15, 2025… After rain washed out the event at Perris, the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car season will open at Mohave Valley Raceway this Saturday, February 22nd. Promoted by Ron Meyer, the 520th event in series history will also feature the Avanti Windows & Doors POWRi Southwest Ecotech Midgets and Sport Compacts. Located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona, the Pit Gates will open at 1:00pm, the Spectator Gates will open at 3:30pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm. For more information, visit mohavevalleyracceway.com or call 928.346.3000.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: Mufflers ARE NOT REQUIRED at Mohave Valley Raceway.

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– TIRE RULE: Hoosier tires ARE REQUIRED ON ALL FOUR CORNERS of the car.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

– FUEL WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE RACE TRACK. Text Randy at 928-530-1704 to place large orders or with any questions.

– TIRES ARE NOT AVAILABLE AT THE RACE TRACK. Arrangements can be made in advance for delivery with PRE 2.0 at 951.295.2997.

SPECIAL NOTICE AT MOHAVE VALLEY:

– CASH ONLY: Mohave Valley Raceway is a cash only facility.

– PIT AREA PARKING: Personal vehicles or side by sides, etc. are NOT allowed in the pits. If it is not towing the race car/truck, on the trailer with the car, or in the trailer with the car, then it will NOT be allowed. NO exceptions!

Since April 23, 2022, the fast 1/3-mile clay oval has held nine USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and five different drivers have claimed victory. 2023 champion, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr., and Ricky Lewis are tied with two Mohave Valley wins. “The Cadillac” Cody Williams established the 1-lap track record of 13.923 seconds on April 1, 2023 and the complete Mohave Valley win list is at the end of this release.

After posting strong finishes throughout the season, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) claimed the 2024 Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Championship. Starting the year in the Yeley Racing #2, R.J. switched to Ricky and Michele Johnson’s #51 JUGO Superfoods / Avanti Windows & Doors Sherman and became the first driver to earn Rookie of the Year honors (2005) and the series championship. To his credit, the first Arizona racer to win the crown earned two feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, one semi-main win, seventeen top-five finishes, twenty-one top-10 finishes, and 84 feature laps led on the season. The new pilot of the Petty Performance Racing #33P backed by Avanti Windows & Doors has nine career wins and will be looking start the season with his first Mohave Valley triumph.

Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Yucaipa, California) finished second in the USAC/CRA point standings. Racing Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating Maxim, Malcolm led the series with four feature wins and also posted one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, six heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, seven top-five finishes, eighteen top-10 finishes, and 86 feature laps led in the campaign. Tommy is currently tied with Robert Ballou, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., and “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. with seven career wins and he will have his sights on winning at Mohave Valley.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) placed third in the USAC/CRA point chase. Piloting Tom & Christy Dunkel’s #17W Inland Rigging / Dunkel Farms DRC, Williams recorded six heat race victories, two In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Awards, ten top-five finishes, sixteen top-10 finishes, and 17 feature laps led on the year. At press time, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year is tied with Matt Mitchell with eleven wins and will be looking to start the season with the Saturday night victory.

A.J. Bender (San Diego, California) ran fourth in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Racing the family owned #21 Bender Pool & Spa / Matrix Construction Services DRC, Bender earned his first series last April at Perris and posted seven heat race victories, one semi-main win, seven top-five finishes, sixteen top-10 finishes, and 44 feature laps led in the campaign. The 2022 USAC Western States Midget Rookie of the Year will have his sights on his first Arizona win.

David Gasper (Goleta, California) placed fifth in the championship points and earned Rookie of the Year honors. Starting the year in the Josh Ford Motorsports #73X, Gasper switched to the Kittle Motorsports & Gasper Racing #18 Art Klee / Martin Roofing DRC and posted two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, three Factory Wraps semi-main wins, five In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Awards, fourteen top-10 finishes, and 59 feature laps led on the season. The two-time California Lightning Sprint Champion will be looking to score his third career victory at the season opener.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Logan Williams, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Verne Sweeney, “The Gunslinger” Austin Grabowski, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Elexa Herrera, Brent Sexton, Logan Calderwood, Grant Sexton, Blake Bower, Jeff Dyer, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, Stevie Rogers, “Flash” Jordan Hermansader, “The Rattlesnake” Andrew Sweeney, Blake Hendricks, “Shugah” Shane Sexton, Tom Dunkel, 2024 PAS Young Gun Champion Brecken Guerrero, and more.

Mohave Valley Raceway is located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona. For more event information, visit the track’s website at mohavevalleyracceway.com or call 928.346.3000. Mohave Valley Raceway is a cash only facility and grandstand tickets are available online at the track’s website and at the track on race day. Adult General Admission tickets are $25, Kids General Admission Tickets are $15, and Children (5 & Under) are FREE. Outside food, beverages, and ice chests are not permitted.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com.

———————————————–

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson.

MOHAVE VALLEY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Cody Williams – 13.923 (04/01/23)

MOHAVE VALLEY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Ricky Lewis, 2-Brody Roa, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr., 1-Kyle Cummins, 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Chase Johnson.