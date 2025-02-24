Ohsweken Speedway News

From Ohsweken Speedway

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (January 20, 2025) – Ohsweken Speedway officials are excited to unveil the highly anticipated 2025 schedule, marking the track’s 28th season of thrilling dirt track racing. This year promises even more excitement with the return of marquee events like the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, the 21st Running of the Northern Sprint Car Nationals, and an action-packed lineup of Friday Night Excitement.

The 2025 schedule highlights Ohsweken’s core divisions, including the 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks. Additionally, fans can look forward to several special events showcasing the best of dirt track racing.

Key Events in 2025:

World of Outlaws Sprint Cars: The stars of the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars return for two spectacular nights on Wednesday, May 14 and Thursday, May 15, joined by the Late Model Open on night one and UMP Modifieds vs. Canadian Modifieds on night two.

The Northern Sprint Car Nationals: The 21st Running of the Northern Sprint Car Nationals on Saturday, September 13 will see Ohsweken’s 360 Sprint Car contingent face off against top teams from the Empire Super Sprints, Great Lakes Super Sprints, Southern Ontario Sprints, and more. The lucrative event offers a $20,000 winner’s prize and a $2,000 minimum payout for A-Main starters.

Thunder & Mini Stock Nationals Weekend: This September weekend features the Thunder Stock Nationals and Mini Stock Nationals on Thursday, September 11, the 4th Northern Crate Nationals on Friday, September 12, and concludes with the Northern Sprint Car Nationals on Saturday.

Other 2025 Highlights:

Season Opener: The 28th season kicks off on Friday, May 9, featuring a Race of Champions Sportsman Modified event.

Memorial Races: The Brock Leonard Memorial 50 for Thunder Stocks takes place on Friday, May 23, while the Art Hill Memorial 42 for Mini Stocks and Touch-a-Truck Night is scheduled for Friday, June 6.

Special Theme Nights: Fans will enjoy Halloween in June (Friday, June 13), Drive Safe Ride Safe Bike Night (Friday, June 20), Christmas in August (Friday, August 8), and Back to School Backpack Night (Friday, August 29).

The Great Lakes Super Sprints and Empire Super Sprints: These touring series add excitement on Friday, May 30 and Friday, August 22, respectively.

Gale’s Cash Blast: A fan-favorite event returns on Friday, July 18.

The 2025 schedule balances weekly racing excitement with premier events that continue to draw attention from fans and drivers alike.

Stay tuned to OhswekenSpeedway.com and follow our social media channels for updates and announcements.