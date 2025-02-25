PERRIS HOSTS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS THIS SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

FEBRUARY 24, 2025… After a successful opener at Mohave Valley, the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will return to their “home track” this Saturday, March 1st, at Perris Auto Speedway. Promoted by Don Kazarian, the second championship point race will also feature the PAS Senior Sprint Cars, PAS Young Gun Sprint Cars, PASSCAR Street Stocks, and PASSCAR American Factory Stocks. Located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California, the Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm and racing at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will start at 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– TIRE RULE: Hoosier tires ARE REQUIRED ON ALL FOUR CORNERS of the car.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

Since March 6, 2004, the Lake Perris Fairgrounds has held 258 USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and forty-seven drivers have claimed victory. Ten-time champion, “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with 51 “home track” series wins and Nic Faas set the 1-lap track record of 15.833 on February 25, 2012. The complete Perris USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

After winning last Saturday night at Mohave Valley, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) holds a three point advantage over the competition. Driving the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil DRC, the 2012 Rookie of the Year qualified fifth overall, ran second in his heat race to teammate Blake Bower, and led 25 feature laps. At press time, the 2022 Western World Champion has seven career USAC/CRA victories and will be a favorite to watch at Perris.

Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Yucaipa, California) ranks second in the point standings. Racing Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating Maxim, Malcolm was sixth quick in time trials, won the WC Friend Company Second Heat Race, and placed second in the main event. Currently tied with Robert Ballou, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Jake Swanson, and “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. with seven career triumphs, Tommy will have his sights on winning this Saturday night.

Defending USAC/CRA Champion, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) is tied for second in the point chase. Piloting the Petty Performance Racing #33P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport entry, Johnson qualified second, ran second to Tommy Malcolm in his heat race, and finished third in the feature after starting sixth. Currently tied with “The Macho Man” Brady Bacon, “Dynamite” David Cardey, and Richard Vander Weerd with nine career wins, R.J. will be looking to top the main event at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds.

Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, California) returned to USAC/CRA action and sits fourth in the championship standings. Driving the Bob & Toni Van Meter #51 Race Pa Motorsports / W.E. Spike, Fuson was the night’s Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Fast Qualifier, scored eighth in his heat race, won the Factory Wraps Semi-Main, and took fourth in the main event. Running a limited schedule, the 2023 USAC Western States Midget Champion might miss the action at Perris.

Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, California) ranks fifth in the chase for the championship. Racing John McCarthy’s #5W Flowdynamics Incorporated / Drinkpak DRC, Williams was eighth fast in time trials, ran third in his heat race, and claimed sixth in the main event. The 2014 Rookie of the Year will have his sights on his first career win at Perris Auto Speedway.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Eddie Tafoya Jr., Logan Calderwood, Blake Bower, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, A.J. Bender, Braden Chiaramonte, Verne Sweeney, David Gasper, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Grant Sexton, Elexa Herrera, Jeff Dyer, “Shugah” Shane Sexton, Brecken Guerrero, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. General admission tickets (13 & over) are $35, Senior tickets (65 & over) are $30, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $10, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. The Lake Perris Fairgrounds charges $20 for parking. Advance tickets are available and for more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks Factory Wraps, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), In Honor of Wiley Miller Sr. & Wiley Miller II, Sexton Fire Protection, Silbermann Solar, WC Friend Company, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson.

2025 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Jake Swanson.

PERRIS AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Nic Faas – 15.833 (02/25/12)

PERRIS AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 51-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 10-Matt Mitchell, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 8-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Brody Roa, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Justin Grant, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Austin Williams, 5-Brady Bacon, 5-Robert Ballou, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 4-Dave Darland, 4-Charles Davis Jr., 4-R.J. Johnson, 4-Tommy Malcolm, 3-Garrett Hansen, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-C.J. Leary, 2-Blake Miller, 2-Jake Swanson, 2-Cody Williams, 2-Chris Windom, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Josh Ford, 1-David Gasper, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Ricky Lewis, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

2025 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS

1. Jake Swanson-79, 2. Tommy Malcolm-76, –. R.J. Johnson-76, 4. Brody Fuson-71, 5. Logan Williams-61, 6. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-60, 7. Logan Calderwood-55, 8. Blake Bower-54, 9. Charles Davis Jr.-51, 10. Austin Williams-50, 11. A.J. Bender-48, 12. Braden Chiaramonte-46, 13. Cole Wakim-42, 14. Verne Sweeney-41, 15. Andrew Sweeney-30, 16. David Gasper-34, —. Lonnie Oliver-34, 18. Brody Wake-33, —. Racin Silva-33, 20. Cody Williams-32.