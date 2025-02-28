MUST SEE RACING RETURNS TO 5 FLAGS AND MONTGOMERY IN 2025

From Must See Racing

February 27, 2025 – Must See Racing Presented by Perfit-Parts officials today announced that the 410 National Series will be returning to 5 Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida and Montgomery Motor Speedway in Montgomery, Alabama October 3-4, 2025. Each night will pay the winner $10,000 to win the feature event.

Must See Racing competed at 5 Flags Speedway from 2012-2014. Economics and a desire by teams to travel less saw the highly successful events come to an end after 2014. Must See Racing has competed at Montgomery Motor Speedway as recently as 2021. With a $10,000 winner’s share, and $700 to start on tap each night, a strong field of cars is expected.

With the announcement of these events, it will ensure that this will be the richest weekend of pavement sprint car racing the Panhandle has ever witnessed. In fact, it will be one of the richest weekends of winged pavement sprint car racing found anywhere in the country in 2025.

“Our fans have been clamoring for a winged sprint car race for the last several years” explained 5 Flags Speedway General Manager Tim Bryant. “They love the cars, and the track is wicked fast. We went through a period where it was a challenge to get healthy car counts in recent years. There seems to be a resurgence in winged pavement sprint car racing. We’re excited to welcome Jim Hanks and his Must See Racing series back here at 5 Flags”

“We’ve been talking to Jim Hanks on and off for the past couple of years” stated Montgomery Motor Speedway General Manager Stan Narrison. “We could never come up with a date that worked. Jim Hanks has done a really great job of securing a little bit of sponsorship. We’ve stepped up on our end to bring a good sprint car show to this area. We’re excited about having them here and the $10,000 to win. We know it’s a long way to travel for teams, but they’re competing at two great racetracks, and they’ll be running for some good money.”

Must See Racing also announced that they have started negotiations with the Florida based BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series to possibly partner up and make it a co-sanctioned event. This will help ensure one of the biggest fields seen in Florida in many years.

Series officials also announced that there will be no entry fees for these events. Entry fees consisting of several hundred dollars seem to be the norm with current high-paying pavement car events of late. Must See Racing explained that will not be the case with these events.

There will be an open practice at 5 Flags Speedway on Thursday October 2, 2025, to kick the weekend off. A barbecue will follow at the conclusion of the night’s practice.

Winged sprint cars last competed at 5 Flags Speedway on July 9, 2021. Troy DeCaire was victorious in the non-sanctioned event. Montgomery Motor Speedway last hosted winged sprint cars on October 8-9, 2021. Troy DeCaire and Joe Liguori each captured Must See Racing victories that weekend.

Additional details of these events including event format and full purse will be announced soon. Please visit www.mustseeracing.com for additional information as it becomes available