18TH ANNUAL AMSOIL USAC EASTERN STORM POWERED BY LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT HEADS TO GRANDVIEW, BRIDGEPORT, BIG DIAMOND, WILLIAMS GROVE, PORT ROYAL AND ACTION TRACK JUNE 17 TO JUNE 22

By Bob Miller

READING, PA MARCH 7, 2025 . . . . . .. Pennsylvania and New Jersey get ready, a storm is heading east Tuesday, June 17 to Sunday, June 22 when the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment presents the AMSOIL USAC National Non-Wing Sprints Eastern Storm. The eighteenth edition of this series will offer six consecutive nights of Non-Wing Sprint Car Racing visiting six different tracks in two states.

It’s six nights of racing with a unique mix of multiple divisions that not only offers the USAC Non-Wing Sprints, but adds variety to include the 358 Modifieds, URC 360 Winged Sprints, 410 Sprints, 600 non-wing Sprints and not to mention, the USAC Champ Cars. The Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Eastern Storm is a week of racing you don’t want to miss visiting Grandview, Bridgeport, Big Diamond, Williams Grove, Port Royal and Action Track USA.

There is variety and diversity as these tracks range from the Short Track Bull Rings, to the High Speed big tracks to the always wild and crazy High Banks. No two tracks are the same which make this Series the most demanding and challenging of the USAC National Tour.

Fifty-two Eastern Storm events were presented between 2007 and 2024 and the big winner was Brady Bacon, an eight time Eastern Storm victor. Bryan Clauson, Levi Jones and Chris Windom each won six Eastern Storm events and Rober Ballou owns five series wins. Drivers with four wins include Justin Grant, Logan Seavey and Kevin Thomas Jr., Cole Whitt has three wins and Emerson Axsom, Tyler Courtney and Thomas Meseraull each have two Eastern Storm victories.

In 2007, it was Grandview Speedway’s Bruce Rogers and Special events Promoter Bob Miller who celebrated the return and the start of the USAC Non-Wing Sprints Eastern Storm. A capacity crowd attended to see Levi Jones win the first Eastern Storm event that opened the 2007 Thunder on the Hill Racing Series. Since that initial show, Grandview and Thunder on the Hill host the opening event of the Eastern Storm.

The six race Eastern Storm will offer a $10,000 point fund courtesy of Levan Machine and Truck Equipment, a Berks County business, Brian Levan, President and CEO for Levan Machine and Truck Equipment is no stranger on the local racing scene and along with running a very successful business, Brian is known as someone who can get things done.

“I love racing and especially non-wing sprints and the history the USAC organization has established and we are proud being part of the 18th Annual USAC Eastern Storm”. Levan continued, “We are approaching this sponsorship a little differently then some of our programs, with a goal to get the Levan Machine and Truck Equipment name high-level exposure and at the same time, grow and develop and hopefully add even more excitement to this already historic Series”.

The 2025 Eastern Storm champion will earn $5,000 of the total $10,000 Levan Machine and Truck Equipment sponsored point fund. Watch for some race night activities to be announced to include USAC driver Meet & Greets at various tracks.

Since 1936, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment has been your one-stop-shop for custom repair and production machining, and driveline services, and they are known throughout the East Coast for servicing commercial and fleet customers with custom work truck builds. They are also your go-to for all your CTech needs! Additionally, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment offers general truck repair and maintenance to help you keep your commercial fleet in top condition throughout your busy work schedule. For more information on Levan Machine and Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA please visit their website at: www.levanmachine.com

Grandview Speedway Thunder on the Hill Racing Series

Tuesday, June 17

Alpine Building Supply Presents:

USAC Sprints Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps & 358 Modifieds Gates open 5 PM Race time 7:30 PM

Alpine $2,000 Bonus for a first time Modified Thunder Winner

43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688

www.grandviewspeedway.com

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Bridgeport Motorsports Park

Wednesday, June 18

USAC Sprints & URC 360 Winged Sprints Pits open 3, Grandstands 5, Warm-ups 6:30 PM

83 Flood Gate Rd, Swedesboro, NJ 08085

Phone 856 467 4407

www.bridgeportmotorsportspark.com

Big Diamond Speedway

Thursday, June 19

USAC Sprints & Modifieds Gates open 4 PM Warm ups 6:45 PM

392 Forest Ln, Pottsville, PA 17901

Phone 570 294 7715

www.bigdspeedway.net

Williams Grove Speedway

Friday, June 20

USAC Sprints & 410 Sprints Gates open 5:30 PM, Racing 7:30 PM

1 Speedway Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

717 697 5000

www.williamsgrove.com

Port Royal Speedway

Saturday, June 21

Bobby Rahal Toyota of Lewistown Presents:

USAC Sprints, USAC Silver Crown Cars & Weikert Livestock 410 Sprints Gates open 4, Warmups 6 PM

308 W Eighth St Port Royal, PA 17082

717 527 2303

www.portroyalspeedway.com

Action Track USA

Sunday, June 22

USAC Sprints & 600 Wingless Sprints Pits Open at 3, Grandstands 4:30 Warm-ups 6:30 PM

144 N Whiteoak St Kutztown, PA 19530

717 866 7450

www.actiontrackusa.com

Levan Machine And Truck Equipment www.levanmachine.com