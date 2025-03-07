Empire Super Sprints Set Sights on 2025 Season

By Curtis Berleue

(Oswego, NY) | As the weather in upstate New York begins to trend warmer, the anticipation grows for the 2025 race season. Entering their 42nd year of competition, the Empire Super Sprints are set to first hit the track on April 12 at the Outlaw Speedway to kick off their campaign that includes 32 events from April to October.

While many of the dates and venues on the schedule are familiar for tour regulars, a notable addition in 2025 is a return to the Ohsweken Speedway on Friday May 30, followed by a visit to the Brighton Speedway on Saturday May 31. The popular CNY Speedweek also returns from July 2-6, with stops at Can-Am, Utica-Rome, Brewerton, Fulton and Weedsport – all paying $2,500 to the winner.

Eight races on the schedule are set to pay at least $3,000 to win, with five events paying $4,000 to win. Outlaw Speedway will host four of them (April 18, July 25, September 19 and October 17) and Freedom Motorsports Park on June 7 will be the fifth. The Annual Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Asphalt Spectacular on June 14, along with the annual Quebec trip to Autodromes Granby and Drummond on August 22 and 23 will all pay $3,000 to win.

Fresh off his third championship, Jordan Poirier looks to return to the tour in ’25 with his eyes set on defending his title. The Quebec driver is hoping to maintain his consistency while utilizing a new GSR chassis – a switch he made at the end of 2024 in preparation for the upcoming season.

Many of the top drivers in ESS competition have already made laps on track in 2025, with Billy VanInwegen, Joe Kata, Dan Bennett, Scott Kreutter and Glenn Styres competing in the Chili Bowl. Jordan Thomas, Davie Franek, Brett Wright, Chase Moran and Glenn Styres have also been on track, competing in various Florida Speedweeks events. Both Franek and Styres already have wins under their belt, with Franek picking up a USCS win at Southern raceway in Milton, FL and Styres picking up a win in a UMP Modified at Volusia Speedway.

Much of the continued success of the Empire Super Sprints can be attributed to a great group of marketing partners. In 2025, the tour is excited to welcome back Rifenburg Contracting, Cobra Coaches, Lacaillade Masonry, Pinnacle Investments, A-Verdi Storage containers, Ashley Lynn Winery, Hoosier Tire Canada, and E&V Energy.

New additions to the list of marketing partners include Elab Smokers Boutique, sponsoring each heat race in 2025; Wilwood Disc Brakes, sponsoring the 13th place finisher each night; Slade Precision Shocks, and Keizer Aluminum Wheels.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (formerly Twitter – @ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, April 12 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,000 to Win Outlaw Spring Nationals)

Friday, April 25 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, May 23 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win Don Gillette Memorial)