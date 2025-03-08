Kubota High Limit Racing “High Rollers” Will Continue to Showcase Charitable Organizations and Raise Money Through Angel Donor Program

From High Limit Racing

(March 7, 2025) – The anonymous and generous Angel Donor will return to Kubota High Limit Racing in 2025, with hopes of raising more than six figures in charitable donations throughout the season. The Angel Donor will, once again, donate $1,000 each time a High Limit driver wins to the driver’s charity of choice.

In 2024, those $1,000 per win donations, coupled with matching donations from drivers, sponsors and fans added up to more than $75,000.

“Charities across this country are providing extraordinary assistance to those less fortunate. Their amazing work was the inspiration for the Angel Donor program,” said the Angel Donor. “I am so pleased and thankful to High Limit for enthusiastically embracing this concept. I’m further moved by the passion each driver has demonstrated for their charity. I hope race fans share in their passion and find a place in their heart to also contribute. Every single dollar helps. Together, let’s show the entire racing community what High Limit fans can do!”

Many of the 2025 Kubota High Limit drivers have already chosen their charitable organization should they win the season opening event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on either March 13 or 15. The list of current charity organization choices is listed below with links. Fans are encouraged to learn more about the organizations and make donations to support the program and their favorite driver.

“What the Angel Donor has created is truly remarkable,” said Kubota High Limit Racing driver Rico Abreu, whose charity of choice, Jaxon’s Superheroes Foundation received more than $36,000 through donations in 2024. “The program has raised awareness for organizations that often don’t receive the attention they deserve. I want to personally thank the Angel Donor, the fans and my partners who helped support Jaxon’s Superheroes last season. Even the smallest donations can be impactful for these organizations.”

Announcer Tony LaPorta will begin asking the now well-known question “Which charity are you choosing to receive a $1,000 donation from our Angel Donor?” when Kubota High Limit Racing begins its season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 13. Tickets for the event, including backstretch VIP parking passes are available for pre-purchase here. The full 2025 schedule and tickets for other High Limit events can be found here.

If you can’t attend the race live, you can hear each winning driver’s charity of choice from Whiskey Myers Victory Lane live on FloRacing. Click here to subscribe to FloRacing, Kubota High Limit Racing’s exclusive streaming partner.

2025 High Limit Racing Drivers’ Charity of Choice:

· Aaron Reutzel – Texas Children’s Hospital

· Brad Sweet – Shriners Children’s Hospital

· Brenham Crouch – American Cancer Society

· Chase Randall – Bleeding Disorders of the Heartland

· Daison Pursley – Shepherds Center Foundation

· Danny Sams III – Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institution

· Justin Peck – Rayce Rudeen Foundation

· Kyle Larson – Sherry Strong

· Rico Abreu – Jaxon’s Superheroes Foundation

· Spencer Bayston – Riley Children’s Hospital of Indianapolis

· Tanner Thorson – The Good Fight Group

· Tyler Courtney – Today’s Champions