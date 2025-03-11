Driven2SaveLives Extends Official Partnership with Kubota High Limit Racing

From High Limit Racing

(March 10, 2025) –Driven2SaveLives, an Indiana Donor Network program, will continue to promote and educate about organ donation while honoring Bryan Clauson and all organ and tissue donors through its partnership with Kubota High Limit Racing in 2025. Driven2SaveLives will present the Driven2SaveLives Monday MAYhem at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway and the Driven2SaveLives Battle at the ‘Burg at Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway, both in May.

Fans will not only get to interact with Driven2SaveLives at each of these events through driver autograph sessions and opportunities to sign up as organ donors at their tent, but they will also see the Clauson Marshall Racing Driven2SaveLives #14BC back on track with Corey Day for select High Limit Racing events in 2025.

“Our partnership with High Limit Racing allows us to deliver our most important message to race fans in Indiana, which is that everyone can be a hero and potentially save lives by signing up to be an organ donor,” said Indiana Donor Network President and CEO Kellie Tremain. “One person can save up to eight lives through organ donation and help heal 75 lives through tissue donation. We are excited about our continued partnership with High Limit Racing and the opportunity to continue to educate race fans about the lifesaving impact of organ and tissue donation.”

With a focus on the state of Indiana, Driven2SaveLives will be talking to race fans about the importance of organ and tissue donation at Kokomo Speedway on Monday, May 12. The event, featuring NASCAR Champion and Indianapolis 500 competitor Kyle Larson, highlights sprint car racing during the celebrated Month of May in Indiana.

Driven2SaveLives returns to highlight the importance of saying “yes” to organ donation and tell stories of donor heroes, transplant recipients and Driven2SaveLives ambassadors again at Lawrenceburg Speedway on Friday, May 30.

“The partnership with Indiana Donor Network and the Driven2SaveLives program is one that is close to our hearts at High Limit,” said Kendra Jacobs, Chief Marketing Officer at Kubota High Limit Racing. “We’ve learned so much about this program, hosted ambassadors and have seen the many ways Driven2SaveLives has impacted people. We also all knew Bryan (Clauson) and were fans of Bryan. Being able to work with and support an organization that is making a difference and connected to a friend is truly a high point of what we get to do each season.”

To learn more about Driven2SaveLives and sign up as an organ donor, visit www.driven2savelives.org. For more information, including donor hero stories, ways to support, and more, follow @driven2save on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

Tickets for the Driven2SaveLives Monday MAYhem at Kokomo and the Driven2SaveLives Battle at the ‘Burg are available for pre-purchase at highlimitracing.com. The High Limit Racing season will begin on Wednesday, March 13, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 60-race nationwide season will conclude with a two-day finale at The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway on October 17 and 18. All Kubota High Limit Racing events can be watched live on FloRacing, the series’ exclusive streaming platform.

Follow @HighLimitRacing on X, Facebook, and Instagram to stay up-to-date with series information, including news, event updates, ticketing information, and more.