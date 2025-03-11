STEWART’S HOME SOIL SPOILS

By Daniel Powell

THE 2024-25 season winning ways continued for the Bohud Racing team and Michael Stewart, after Michael romped to last Saturday night’s 410 Sprintcar feature race victory on home soil: Canberra’s ACT Speedway.

In what was their sixth feature race victory of the season, Stewart and the Bohud Racing team were in great form aboard the NS # 14 ARRMA Australia / Illawarra Truck Repairs & Spares supported Triple X car throughout the night and were rewarded with the top spot on the feature race podium.

“It’s always an unreal feeling to be racing at my home track in front of a large crowd, includes many of my family, friends and supporters,” expressed the 29-year-old from Collector in NSW, who made it back-to-back ACT Speedway feature race wins after he had won last season’s return of the Sprintcars.

“Racing at my home track in front of all of my supporters comes with a bit of extra pressure, but I like to use it as extra motivation to go out there and put on a show, especially since the Sprintcars only race at ACT Speedway once a season.”

After winning both of his qualifying heat races earlier in the night, before going on to finish second in the dash and then in the feature race leading the 30-lap event from start to finish after starting from the outside of the front row, Stewart had the near perfect night.

“I can’t thank the Bohud Racing team enough for putting a great car under me all night, and it’s great to be able to reward them for all of their efforts with the best possible result,” he said.

“In the feature race, the track was fantastic and quite fast, so starting from the front row I was able to get to the lead early on and hold it all the way through to the finish. We struggled a little bit to get good speed off the corners in the feature race, but it wasn’t enough to deny us of the win, but I had a good battle with minor podium finishers Mick (Saller) and Lachlan (Caunt).”

Bohud Racing team owner Scott Jones was very pleased to add a sixth win to their 2024-25 season winning tally.

“It was great to get our first win outside of Sydney this season, as our past five wins have been at Sydney,” he explained.

“Michael (Stewart) and the team once again did a solid job all night and this win is extra special because it’s Michael’s home track and he has a lot of local support around him.”

The 2024-25 season continues for Michael and the Bohud Racing team with the return of the 410 Sprintcars to Sydney International Speedway on the Saturday night of March 22.

