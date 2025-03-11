USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS HEADLINE IMPERIAL’S “CALIFORNIA MID-WINTER FAIR”

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 10, 2025… The chase for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Championship heads to the historic Imperial Valley Raceway with two nights of action starting this Friday, March 14th. Held during the famed “California Mid-Winter Fair,” the Friday and Saturday events will also feature the SoCal Lightning Sprints. Located at the Imperial Valley Expo at 200 East 2nd Street in Imperial California, the pit gates at the fast 1/4-mile track below sea level will open at 2:00pm on Friday and 1:00pm on Saturday. The spectator gates will open at 5:30pm on Friday and 4:00pm on Saturday. The Opening Ceremonies are scheduled for 7:00pm on Friday and 6:15pm on Saturday. For more information, visit the Imperial Valley Raceway page on Facebook or ivfairgrounds.com/tickets.html.

General Admission tickets for the special events are $10 (18 Years & Up) and FREE to those 17 and younger. For those that cannot make it to the races, the event will be live streamed at FloRacing.com

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: Mufflers ARE NOT REQUIRED at Imperial Valley Raceway.

– FUEL & TIRES WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE AT THE RACE TRACK.

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com, appendix E.

Friday’s “California Mid-Winter Fair” race will be the third appearance for the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds. David Gasper won the October 18, 2024 debut and set the 1-lap track record of 11.770 the following night on his way to Rookie of the Year honors. Ricky Lewis topped the 30-lap main event on Saturday, October 19th.

While new to USAC/CRA, Imperial Valley Raceway (often called “Imperial” or “El Centro”) has been a historic stop dating back to 1957 for the original California Racing Association (CRA) and the Sprint Car Racing Association (SCRA). While the track has changed configurations over the years, Nick Valenta drove the Lee Knox entry to victory at the first Imperial CRA race on March 9, 1957 and Jerry Meyer raced the family car to win the last CRA appearance on October 20, 1991. “The Flying Shoe” Ron Shuman won SCRA’s Imperial debut for Anne Wilkerson on February 26, 1994 and Mike Kirby topped the last SCRA visit on March 7, 1998 for Wilkerson.

Heading to the third point race, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) holds a twenty-seven point advantage over the competition. Driving the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil DRC, the 2012 Rookie of the Year raced from sixth to second at Perris Auto Speedway on March 1st. As this writing goes to press, the 2022 Western World Champion has seven career USAC/CRA victories and will be looking to add an Imperial victory to his resume.

Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Yucaipa, California) is second in the championship points. Racing Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating Maxim, Malcolm placed eighth at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds on March 1st. Currently tied with Robert Ballou, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Jake Swanson, and “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. with seven career triumphs, Tommy will have his sights on his first win of the season at Imperial.

Defending USAC/CRA Champion, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) ranks third in the point standings. Piloting the Petty Performance Racing #33P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport entry, Johnson ran twelfth in the March 1st main event. Currently tied with “The Macho Man” Brady Bacon, “Dynamite” David Cardey, and Richard Vander Weerd with nine career wins, R.J. will be looking to sweep both nights at the “California Mid-Winter Fair.”

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) has climbed to fourth in the chase for the crown. Driving his #47 MP Environmental Services / Central Arizona Raceway March 28 & 29 High Limit Race Triple X, Davis led five laps at Perris before scoring fifth at the checkered flags. The multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion is tied with Robert Ballou, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, Jake Swanson, and “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. with seven career wins and will have his sights on celebrating a victory at Imperial.

Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, California) sits fifth in the championship point chase. Racing John McCarthy’s #5W Flowdynamics Incorporated / Drinkpak DRC, Williams charged from fourteenth to ninth at Perris Auto Speedway. The 2014 Rookie of the Year will have his sights on his first career win at Imperial Valley Raceway.

Cole Wakim (Simi Valley, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors over Connor Lundy, Connor Speir, Lonnie Oliver, Brody Wake, Blake Hendricks, Brecken Guerrero, and Dayton Shelton.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, Eddie Tafoya Jr., “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Blake Bower, A.J. Bender, Logan Calderwood, Verne Sweeney, Braden Chiaramonte, Elexa Herrera, Jeff Dyer, Grant Sexton, Austin Ervine, Brent Sexton, Caleb Stelzig, and more.

Imperial Valley Raceway is located at the Imperial Valley Expo at 200 East 2nd Street in Imperial California. For more event information, visit the Imperial Valley Raceway page on Facebook or ivfairgrounds.com/tickets.html. General Admission tickets are $10 (18 Years & Up) and FREE to those 17 and younger.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks Factory Wraps, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), In Honor of Wiley Miller Sr. & Wiley Miller II, Sexton Fire Protection, Silbermann Solar, WC Friend Company, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson.

2025 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Ricky Lewis, 1-Jake Swanson.

IMPERIAL AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: David Gasper – 11.770 (10/19/24)

IMPERIAL AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-David Gasper, 1-Ricky Lewis.

2025 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS

1. Jake Swanson-159, 2. Tommy Malcolm-132, 3. R.J. Johnson-120, 4. Charles Davis Jr.-117, 5. Logan Williams-115, 6. Austin Williams-111, 7. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-103, –. Kevin Thomas Jr.-103, 9. Cody Williams-100, 10. Blake Bower-93, —. A.J. Bender-93, 12. Cole Wakim (R)-91, 13. Ricky Lewis-88, 14. Logan Calderwood-86, 15. Brody Fuson-71, 16. Verne Sweeney-67, 17. Brody Roa-59, 18. David Gasper-47, 19. Braden Chiaramonte-46, —. Connor Lundy (R)-46, —. Connor Speir (R)-46.