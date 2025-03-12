AMERICAN RACER CONTINUES AS THE MUST SEE RACING OFFICIAL TIRE

From Must See Racing

The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts announced today that American Racer will continue as the official and exclusive series tire for the years 2026 and 2027.

“Based on price, quality and service we are pleased to announce that American Racer will continue as the official Must See Racing tire. Their management team, engineers and distributor American Racer Great Lakes each have delivered on every commitment and promise enabling MSR to not only meet but exceed our objectives of safety, presenting a level competitive playing field for our competitors, and the best tire costs management in the business for our race teams” said MSR founder and president Jim Hanks.

Tires are one of the most important, difficult and complex components in racing for competitors and officials alike. As the overall costs of racing continues to challenge race teams the American Racer tire has leveled the playing field between the widespread tire budgets while significantly reducing all competitors tire expenses.

“I really appreciate and respect American Racer’s continued and ongoing commitment to product quality and competitive pricing. Performance has been the foundation of our series and our outstanding relationship. The quality of our first-class race teams, their spectacular record setting performance competing on the American Racer tire objectively speaks for itself,” concluded Hanks.

“We have been fortunate to have been the official tire of Must See Racing for over 15 years. This agreement sets us on our way for many more. Jim and Nancy Hanks have been great ambassadors for American Racer and asphalt sprint racing around the country. We are very pleased to continue working together with them and the fastest cars in short track racing!” added Specialty Tires of America Director of Racing, Scott Junod.

