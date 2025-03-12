USAC NIGHT WITH THE INDY FUEL FIRES OFF THIS FRIDAY, MARCH 14

From USAC

Fishers, Indiana (March 11, 2025)………Ice hockey meets USAC racing as the Indy Fuel presents USAC Night at the Fishers Event Center on Friday night, March 14.

As the ECHL’s Indy Fuel takes the ice for their game against the Kalamazoo Wings that night, USAC drivers will be on hand to battle it out on the ice and meet and greet fans.

During the first intermission of the game, the stars of USAC will partake in a battle on the ice. The on-ice entertainment thus far is undetermined, but last year’s event was a trike relay race won by Kevin Thomas Jr. and Kaylee Bryson in dramatic, wheel-banging fashion.

Furthermore, fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet the drivers during a USAC autograph session and get an up-close look at real USAC racecars.

At press time, Thomas Jr. is confirmed to be on hand Friday as is Justin Grant with more expected.

Doors open to the Fishers Event Center at 6pm Eastern while the puck drops at 7pm.

Tickets for the game are on sale now at https://indyfuelhockey.com/.