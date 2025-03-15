Henry picks up where he left off, opens Attica season with 410 win

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Cap Henry picked up where he left off in 2024. The Republic, Ohio driver, a three time and defending Attica Raceway Park 410 sprint champion, took the lead from Craig Mintz on lap eight and then held off several challenges from Mintz in traffic to score the opening night win at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant, Friday, March 14 on Underground Utilities Inc./R.D. Holder Oil Company Night.

Dan McCarron led the first two circuits of the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint A-main before fourth starter Mintz blasted by for the lead. Henry, who started eighth on the grid, moved into second on lap seven and under Mintz for the lead exiting turn four to complete lap eight.

Henry encountered heavy lapped traffic on lap 13 and that allowed both Mintz and DJ Foos to close. Henry and Mintz nearly touched several times over the next hand full of laps until the only caution of the 30-lap affair fell on lap 14 for a stalled Chris Andrews who had charged from eighth to ninth.

Despite a clear track, Henry could not shake Mintz as the pair continued to battle through heavy lapped traffic with just eight laps to go. Henry finally found the high line to his liking and pulled away for his 21st career 410 sprint win at Attica, placing him in a tie with Chad Kemenah for fourth on the division’s all-time win list.

Mintz, Foos, McCarron and Bryan Sebetto rounded out the top five.

“I was pretty confident before that caution. I told Zack (Myers, crew chief) we were kind of fighting something with the wing valve…it felt like the wing was just moving wherever it wanted. So I was driving the thing and trying to push it back forward and finally just let it trunk itself and dealt with it. It was pretty close there with Craig…man I’ll take it, it was a lot of work,” said Henry beside his Premier Planning Service, Jeff Ward Demolition, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Innovative Excavating, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, King Racing, Griff’s Engines; Berryman Racing Shocks, Callie’s Performance Products, Dyers, Power Cool Manufacturing, SCS Gearbox, Tony Elliott Foundation backed #33W.

McClure, Ohio’s Rusty Schlenk dominated the 25-lap Dirt Nerds Podcast UMP Late Model feature at Attica Raceway Park. The three time national UMP champion led from the drop of the green and built up sizeable leads with the feature’s only caution on lap three the only thing that slowed him down.

It was Schlenk’s 46th career late model win at Attica, as he sits atop the all-time win list at the track. Devin Shiels, Casey Noonan, Ryan Markham and Collin Shipley rounded out the top five.

“I had to be patient in traffic. I saw over my shoulder I had to run high a few laps so I could peak around to see where Devin was. I knew I had a little bit of a lead and I had to pick my way through there and be quick as I could. The lappers were all over the place and I didn’t want to do anything stupid. This is the second race on this car. It’s a new MK2 chassis that we built. We raced it once at the end of last year…raced at the Tennessee National and almost won that and we came here and dominated tonight. These new MK2 Domination cars are going to be pretty good,” said Schlenk beside his Buckeye Concrete Coatings, Terry Henricks Auto Group, Velocita USA, Dominator Race Products, Tom Finch Auto, Domination Race Cars, All Star Performance backed #91.

Like Henry, Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller also picked right up where he left off after the 2024 season which saw him win six features in the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints at Attica. Miller, a five time and defending Attica 305 sprint track champion took the lead from Blayne Keckler on lap 12 and survived the 25-lap feature’s only yellow with just six laps to go, to score his 46th career division win, placing him second on the all-time win list.

Seth Schneider got a last lap pass of Keckler to finish second with Brandon Moore and Kasey Ziebold rounding out the top five.

“On that initial start I went to the bottom and didn’t feel good…I thought something was wrong so on the next start I got a little better run on Kasey and went to the top and I said ‘hell of staying here’ and it just kept getting better and better. How about those RCF Chassis going one, two and three,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, JLH General Contractors, Kenny Kolb Farms, Tuck Pointing America, Queen of Clean, Smitty’s Pizza, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Pizza Wheel, Crown Battery, Pub 400., Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sandy’s Dad, Gressman Powersports, Phil Rister, Slade Shock Technology backed #26.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, March 21 (rain date of Saturday, March 22) with the 410 and 305 sprints and late models in action.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park. Attica Raceway Park events are streamed on DirtVision.

About Underground Utilities Inc.

Utilities, Inc. is a construction company based out of Monroeville, Ohio, specializing in earthwork and water and sewer main installation in Ohio. UUI employs over 100 skilled tradesmen and has been in business since 1978.

About R.D. Holder Oil Company – https://www.holderoil.com

In May 1986, Robert Holder established a one man, one truck operation in Clark County, Ohio. Since then, R.D. Holder Oil Company has grown one truck at a time into a multi-location fuel distributorship serving Ohio and Northern Kentucky. Today, RH Holder’s more than 40 outstanding employees work together to offer a complete range of fuels and fuel equipment for a variety of industries that include municipal fleets, trucking companies, agricultural operations, schools, and others.

410 Sprints – Callies Performance Products

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry[8]; 2. 09-Craig Mintz[4]; 3. 16-DJ Foos[3]; 4. 22-Brandon Spithaler[11]; 5. 01-Bryan Sebetto[6]; 6. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[7]; 7. 19-TJ Michael[5]; 8. 22M-Dan McCarron[1]; 9. 78-Justin Clark[14]; 10. 45-Devon Borden[16]; 11. 29-Logan McCandless[9]; 12. 15C-Chris Andrews[18]; 13. 71H-Max Stambaugh[10]; 14. 35-Stuart Brubaker[20]; 15. 13-Van Gurley Jr[19]; 16. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[13]; 17. 3-John Jerich[17]; 18. 88N-Frank Neill[15]; 19. 19J-Jett Mann[12]; 20. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[2]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 45-Devon Borden[2]; 2. 3-John Jerich[4]; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews[12]; 4. 13-Van Gurley Jr[1]; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]; 6. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[10]; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[8]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[6]; 9. 9-Lance Heinberger[11]; 10. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5]; 11. (DNS) 12-Trey Jacobs; 12. (DNS) X-Mike Keegan

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22M-Dan McCarron[1]; 2. 09-Craig Mintz[4]; 3. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[2]; 4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[7]; 5. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[9]; 6. 13-Van Gurley Jr[6]; 7. 3-John Jerich[8]; 8. 12-Trey Jacobs[3]; 9. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 16-DJ Foos[2]; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[5]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 4. 22-Brandon Spithaler[1]; 5. 78-Justin Clark[6]; 6. 45-Devon Borden[7]; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3]; 8. 5-Kody Brewer[8]; 9. 9-Lance Heinberger[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[1]; 2. 19-TJ Michael[2]; 3. 29-Logan McCandless[4]; 4. 19J-Jett Mann[5]; 5. 88N-Frank Neill[7]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6]; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]; 8. X-Mike Keegan[9]; 9. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]

Qualifying 1: 1. 09-Craig Mintz, 00:13.556[3]; 2. 12-Trey Jacobs, 00:13.577[5]; 3. 7DK-Dylan Kingan, 00:13.650[1]; 4. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:13.654[2]; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:13.843[9]; 6. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 00:13.846[6]; 7. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 00:13.886[8]; 8. 3-John Jerich, 00:14.046[7]; 9. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:59.999[4]

Qualifying 2: 1. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:13.439[4]; 2. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:13.743[2]; 3. 16-DJ Foos, 00:13.768[5]; 4. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 00:13.847[7]; 5. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:13.888[1]; 6. 78-Justin Clark, 00:14.007[6]; 7. 45-Devon Borden, 00:14.024[8]; 8. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:14.030[9]; 9. 9-Lance Heinberger, 00:14.357[3]

Qualifying 3: 1. 29-Logan McCandless, 00:13.810[2]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:13.844[6]; 3. 19-TJ Michael, 00:13.876[5]; 4. 29Z-Zeth Sabo, 00:13.914[9]; 5. 19J-Jett Mann, 00:14.012[3]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:14.013[1]; 7. 88N-Frank Neill, 00:14.359[7]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:14.552[4]; 9. X-Mike Keegan, 00:14.606[8]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller[3]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[2]; 3. 4M-Blayne Keckler[1]; 4. 12X-Brandon Moore[7]; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4]; 6. 1W-Paul Weaver[5]; 7. 19R-Steve Rando[10]; 8. 0-Bradley Bateson[15]; 9. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[9]; 10. 09-Daniel Hoffman[11]; 11. 8K-Zach Kramer[19]; 12. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[12]; 13. 63-Randy Ruble[18]; 14. 78-Austin Black[14]; 15. 319-Steve Watts[13]; 16. 11-Brayden Harrison[21]; 17. 39T-Trevor St Clair[20]; 18. 2T-Tony Alvarez[24]; 19. 2-Brendan Torok[8]; 20. 6-Dustin Dinan[6]; 21. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[16]; 22. 98-David Hoppes[17]; 23. 3M-Logan Mongeau[22]; 24. 18-Ben Watson[23]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Brendan Torok[1]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2]; 4. 4M-Blayne Keckler[3]; 5. 319-Steve Watts[6]; 6. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[8]; 7. 8K-Zach Kramer[7]; 8. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12X-Brandon Moore[6]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4]; 4. 09-Daniel Hoffman[2]; 5. 78-Austin Black[5]; 6. 98-David Hoppes[8]; 7. 39T-Trevor St Clair[7]; 8. 18-Ben Watson[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Dustin Dinan[2]; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[4]; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[3]; 4. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[1]; 5. 0-Bradley Bateson[6]; 6. 63-Randy Ruble[5]; 7. 11-Brayden Harrison[7]; 8. 2T-Tony Alvarez[8]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:13.832[7]; 2. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 00:13.985[6]; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:14.063[3]; 4. 2-Brendan Torok, 00:14.214[1]; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:14.330[5]; 6. 319-Steve Watts, 00:14.494[2]; 7. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:14.508[4]; 8. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr, 00:14.827[8]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 00:14.093[4]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:14.158[8]; 3. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 00:14.441[5]; 4. 18-Ben Watson, 00:14.509[2]; 5. 78-Austin Black, 00:14.660[3]; 6. 12X-Brandon Moore, 00:14.812[7]; 7. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 00:14.843[1]; 8. 98-David Hoppes, 00:14.864[6]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:13.788[7]; 2. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:14.161[3]; 3. 6-Dustin Dinan, 00:14.179[5]; 4. 14S-Jackson Sebetto, 00:14.436[2]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:14.613[1]; 6. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:14.643[4]; 7. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:59.999[6]

UMP Super Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[2]; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[1]; 3. 1N-Casey Noonan[4]; 4. 5M-Ryan Markham[3]; 5. 46-Colin Shipley[5]; 6. 27S-Eric Spangler[6]; 7. 1*-Kyle Moore[10]; 8. 50-Ryan Missler[9]; 9. 20-Todd Brennan[8]; 10. 19X-Cody Bauer[7]; 11. 41-Mark Vandemark[15]; 12. 18-Jacob Stuhr[13]; 13. 01-Justin Chance[18]; 14. 28-Kent Brewer[21]; 15. 29-Nate Potts[12]; 16. 11-Austin Gibson[17]; 17. 33-Chaz Dawson Jr[20]; 18. 74-Jamie Miller[11]; 19. 101-Chester Fitch[16]; 20. 53X-Dylan Jessen[14]; 21. (DNS) J4-John Garvin Jr

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 46-Colin Shipley[3]; 2. 27S-Eric Spangler[5]; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[4]; 4. 74-Jamie Miller[1]; 5. 18-Jacob Stuhr[7]; 6. 101-Chester Fitch[6]; 7. (DNS) J4-John Garvin Jr

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5M-Ryan Markham[2]; 2. 1N-Casey Noonan[3]; 3. 50-Ryan Missler[4]; 4. 29-Nate Potts[6]; 5. 53X-Dylan Jessen[5]; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[1]; 7. 33-Chaz Dawson Jr[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Todd Brennan[1]; 2. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4]; 3. 1*-Kyle Moore[2]; 4. 19X-Cody Bauer[3]; 5. 41-Mark Vandemark[5]; 6. 01-Justin Chance[7]; 7. 28-Kent Brewer[6]

Qualifying 1: 1. 51-Devin Shiels, 00:15.076[6]; 2. 46-Colin Shipley, 00:15.113[5]; 3. J4-John Garvin Jr, 00:15.227[3]; 4. 74-Jamie Miller, 00:15.260[7]; 5. 27S-Eric Spangler, 00:15.285[4]; 6. 101-Chester Fitch, 00:16.024[1]; 7. 18-Jacob Stuhr, 00:52.625[2]

Qualifying 2: 1. 50-Ryan Missler, 00:15.151[1]; 2. 1N-Casey Noonan, 00:15.189[5]; 3. 11-Austin Gibson, 00:15.780[4]; 4. 5M-Ryan Markham, 00:16.499[8]; 5. 53X-Dylan Jessen, 00:16.499[7]; 6. 29-Nate Potts, 00:16.499[3]; 7. 33-Chaz Dawson Jr, 00:16.499[2]; 8. (DNS) 1*-Kyle Moore

Qualifying 3: 1. 91-Rusty Schlenk, 00:14.841[1]; 2. 19X-Cody Bauer, 00:15.136[2]; 3. 1*-Kyle Moore, 00:15.293; 4. 20-Todd Brennan, 00:15.383[4]; 5. 41-Mark Vandemark, 00:15.660[3]; 6. 28-Kent Brewer, 00:15.749[6]; 7. 01-Justin Chance, 00:16.146[5]